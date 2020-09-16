The iPhone 12 will not have the best screen on the market, why?

ANDThere is less for Apple to present its new iPhone 12 and, perhaps for this reason, the information that speaks of what its characteristics will be is accelerating. And one of them, which has been sounding on the lips of some of the main analysts on the Cupertino scene, is the screens that the new smartphones will have.

Specifically, it has been said that the new OLED screens of the iPhone 12 would have a quality that millions of users have valued in recent months, such as the jump from the current 60Hz refresh rate to 120, which allows you to view everything that happens on the screen with dazzling smoothness and definition, especially when we talk about video games.

Nothing 120, for now

The news that has jumped a few hours ago is that, definitely, iPhone 12 will not have 120Hz panels so its main changes will be limited to improvements in the processor and cameras, 5G, the presence of the LiDAR sensor (in Pro models) and the redesigned exterior design, leaving that frame rate for later. second.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro. Unsplash

Now, what is the reason that has led Apple to forget about this feature when it was something that some mid-range Android phones come standard? For being through those of Cupertino, We could all think that it is a question of price, that they do not want to make their terminals even more expensive with a component that would not see a clear benefit. But it’s not like that.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it is all because those 120Hz displays would seriously affect battery life, offering lower autonomy ratios than those seen, for example, in last year’s iPhone 11. Launching a terminal with this OLED panel on the market and seeing how it does not last as many hours as the 2019 models would be a serious blow to the credibility of Tim Cook’s.

It is because from Cupertino are waiting for the technology “lower-power LTPO display”, that would enable them to add those 120Hz panels to their smartphones without having to suffer from autonomy problems in their batteries. And by when would they be ready? Well, according to the same sources, it will be in the year 2021 when we finally have an iPhone with these refresh rates on its screen.

