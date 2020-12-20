The iPhone 13 could arrive with WiFi 6E: Do you know what it is?

- Advertisement -

According to the Barclays team of analysts, the next iPhone 13s are likely to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. That’s a step up from the Wi-Fi 6 standard found onboard this year’s iPhones. Barclays bases its prediction on conversations with Apple’s hardware vendors, so it seems to be well founded, although as usual with this type of rumor, we will have to wait until the iPhone 13 is really official to know for sure what is going on. Attract. 📡 What is Wi-Fi 6E? Wi-Fi 6 and previous generations of Wi-Fi use the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio bands. A “Wi-Fi 6E” device is one that is also capable of operating in the 6 GHz band. 6 GHz spectrum should work similarly to WiFi 6 over 5 GHz, but offers additional non-overlapping channels. As the Wi-Fi Alliance says, Wi-Fi 6E allows “14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels.” These channels would not overlap each other, which will help reduce congestion, especially in areas where many networks operate. All devices communicating on the 6 GHz spectrum will also be Wi-Fi 6 devices and therefore speak the same language and can use the new Wi-Fi 6 features to eliminate congestion. Barclays analysts have also ruled out the possibility of another iPhone SE appearing in the coming months. Although it is rumored that we will see an updated model, it is unlikely that it will appear in the first half of 2021. In April, Apple revealed a new version of the iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch screen. We could see an updated edition with a 5.5-inch or even 6.1-inch screen, for those who want a larger but still affordable iPhone. Another prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has also said that there won’t be another iPhone SE model until at least the second half of 2021, so this fits in with what the Barclays team is revealing. As for the iPhone 13, we understand that it will be released in September as usual, despite the delay of the iPhone 12. We expect 120 Hz displays and a better camera zoom to come.