MobileiphoneTech News

The iPhone 13 could arrive with WiFi 6E: Do you know what it is?

By Abraham
0
0
Analisis Iphone 12 Pro Teknofilo 31.jpg
Analisis Iphone 12 Pro Teknofilo 31.jpg

Must Read

Latest news

The approval of the Google-Fitbit merger sets a dangerous precedent

Brian Adam - 0
Margrethe Vestager is sending mixed messages to America's big tech groups. Days after promising to crack down on companies like Facebook and...
Read more
Apple

Qualcomm 888 processor is not as fast as A14

Brian Adam - 0
Qualcomm has provided information about the Qualcomm 888 processor, and they show mediocre performance compared to the iPhone 12, and even lose to older...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp trick to send voice messages with effects

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world. In addition to text messages, users share images and popular voice...
Read more
iphone

The iPhone 13 could arrive with WiFi 6E: Do you know what it is?

Abraham - 0
According to the Barclays team of analysts, the next iPhone 13s are likely to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. That's a step up from...
Read more
Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to the Barclays team of analysts, the next iPhone 13s are likely to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. That’s a step up from the Wi-Fi 6 standard found onboard this year’s iPhones. Barclays bases its prediction on conversations with Apple’s hardware vendors, so it seems to be well founded, although as usual with this type of rumor, we will have to wait until the iPhone 13 is really official to know for sure what is going on. Attract. 📡 What is Wi-Fi 6E? Wi-Fi 6 and previous generations of Wi-Fi use the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio bands. A “Wi-Fi 6E” device is one that is also capable of operating in the 6 GHz band. 6 GHz spectrum should work similarly to WiFi 6 over 5 GHz, but offers additional non-overlapping channels. As the Wi-Fi Alliance says, Wi-Fi 6E allows “14 additional 80 MHz channels and 7 additional 160 MHz channels.” These channels would not overlap each other, which will help reduce congestion, especially in areas where many networks operate. All devices communicating on the 6 GHz spectrum will also be Wi-Fi 6 devices and therefore speak the same language and can use the new Wi-Fi 6 features to eliminate congestion. Barclays analysts have also ruled out the possibility of another iPhone SE appearing in the coming months. Although it is rumored that we will see an updated model, it is unlikely that it will appear in the first half of 2021. In April, Apple revealed a new version of the iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch screen. We could see an updated edition with a 5.5-inch or even 6.1-inch screen, for those who want a larger but still affordable iPhone. Another prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has also said that there won’t be another iPhone SE model until at least the second half of 2021, so this fits in with what the Barclays team is revealing. As for the iPhone 13, we understand that it will be released in September as usual, despite the delay of the iPhone 12. We expect 120 Hz displays and a better camera zoom to come.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Mobile

Apple and Facebook are at odds over access to your browsing data

Abraham - 0
Apple and Facebook are in a fight to control access to users' browsing history. On Thursday, Facebook ran its second full-page ad in high-circulation...
Read more
Mobile

Samsung Announces Exynos “Return”: Will It Go Back to What It Was?

Abraham - 0
IThe Galaxy S21 series is leaking everywhere and the company has announced that a new chip will be released on January 12, possibly the...
Read more
Android

How to get Netflix news before anyone else: so you can become a ‘tester’

Brian Adam - 0
Netflix maintains a beta test for its Android application, but this one It is not available directly as it does not appear...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©