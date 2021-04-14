The iPhone 13 could be the first to have Face ID and Touch ID at the same time, why?

- Advertisement -

Everyone who has an iPhone with Face ID will have seen how bad it is with masks and, although there are methods to mitigate this problem, It is still a little mess every time we want to use the mobile on the street, or complete a banking operation paying with the card, etc. So it was practically a fact that the Cupertinos had to remedy it somehow.

And that solution looks like goes through rescuing from oblivion an old acquaintance of the house such as Touch ID, the fingerprint unlocking system that first came to the iPhone 5s of 2013. In this way, if we cannot use our face to access the device, we can always place a finger on the sensor and voila. Goodbye to the accessibility problem.

Apple has other ideas in mind

Now, that possibility that has been being considered in recent days about the possibility that this year’s iPhone 13 have this double possibility of biometric identification It is not only down the road of giving us the choice of how we want to unlock the phone, but also further improving the security of certain operations that we can perform from iOS 15 with a kind of double verification.

This has been highlighted by some media who come to affirm that the future iOS 15, which will arrive in the month of September and before, in June, will be presented within the WWDC 2021, it will have a specific API for this biometric double verification, which will be mandatory depending on what Apple considers. That is, while for some “risk activities” Californians will ask us to use the fingerprint and the face at the same time, in other situations it will be enough to choose only one of them.

Face ID would remain as is as a sensor integrated in the upper part of the front of the iPhone (with a smaller notch) but Touch ID itself would undergo substantial changes with respect to that Home button that we all have engraved on our heads. Apple would bet on a sensor under the screen, in the style of the one that many of the Android phones of medium and high ranges already have, and that avoids having to implement the hardware in a physical and mechanical element. It is not the first time that information appears ensuring the triumphant return of that Touch ID, and living with Face ID seems, right now, the most viable, and sensible, of all the theories that have been published in recent months.

>