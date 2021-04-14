The iPhone will overcome one of its biggest problems in 2023

- Advertisement -

The screen notch has become one of the hallmarks of the iPhone, and also one of its biggest problems. With the iPhone X, Apple debuted a totally new design and marked, roughly, the lines and the path to follow from said terminal to the iPhone 12, inclusive.

It would be unfair to say that Apple has not changed anything from the iPhone X to the iPhone 12 in terms of design, in fact it is true that there have been changes to the frame and the rear, but the front has remained as is, with the same notch at the top. This has an explanation, a reason for being, and it’s called Face ID.

As some of our readers will know, the Face ID interface uses a series of sensors that are located at the top, next to the front camera, and they are what make possible the 3D recognition that the apple giant has boasted so much. Without those sensors, we would be limited to totally flat, 2D facial recognition.

At first, some Android smartphone manufacturers they came to copy the front of the iPhone, introducing unnecessary notches in its terminals, an approach that, luckily, gradually gave way to more attractive and clean proposals, such as the classic notch in the shape of a drop of water, or the floating island.

The iPhone of 2023 will have the Face ID interface integrated into the screen

The notchless all-screen fronts have also become a reality, albeit a very limited one. for all the complications, and the increase in expenses, which involves integrating the camera into the screen. Let’s stop at this point for a moment, if integrating a camera on the screen is complex, imagine how difficult it is for Apple to integrate the camera and the entire set of Face ID sensors.

With that in mind, it’s easy to understand why Apple hasn’t been able to get rid of the iPhone notch yet, and why we will have to wait, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, until 2023 for the apple company to finally be able to remove the notch from its flagship product.

It is important to note that this information is not official, although it comes from one of the most important and reliable analysts that exist today in everything that concerns Apple, so it deserves a certain credibility. On the other hand, 2023 seems like a reasonable date, especially taking into account the advances that we are already seeing in the integration of the camera, and other components, on the smartphone screen. And speaking of integration, Kuo has also dropped that Apple could recover Touch ID on the iPhone this year, something that has also been pointed out by numerous rumors.

If the disappearance of the notch is confirmed on the iPhone, I think it is likely that the price of said terminal will end up seeing increased As a result of the increase in costs that this improvement could represent, this leap both at a technical and design level. It’s a simple estimate of mine, but looking at Apple’s background, I think it makes a lot of sense.