Latest news

The Irish Language Committee of the Oireachtas seeks the views of the public on language legislation

By Brian Adam
0
33
The Irish Language Committee of the Oireachtas seeks the views of the public on language legislation
The Irish Language Committee Of The Oireachtas Seeks The Views

Must Read

Game Reviews

Pumpkin Jack Review: The King of Halloween in a lesson from Medievil

Brian Adam - 0
Following the example of the great classics of 3D platforming, Jack's adventure embodies the spirit of Halloween. Pumpkin Jack turned out to be a little...
Read more
Android

The Huawei Mate 30E Pro is official: same as last year, but with Kirin 990E

Brian Adam - 0
Huawei presented us yesterday its Mate 40 series, its latest Kirin 9000 processor, headphones and news in its software ecosystem, but as...
Read more
Huawei

Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS: Design and price

Abraham - 0
One more year, Huawei has presented a new Porsche Design variant of its latest flagship, in this case the Huawei Mate 40. The new...
Read more
iphone

Two differences in design of iPhone 12 sold in the US and in Europe

Abraham - 0
The first units of the new iPhone 12 arrived a few days ago in the media like ours, and the first analyzes have begun...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Chairman of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee says that the Language Bill is an ‘opportunity’ to put the state system ‘on the road to welfare’ in terms of language rights

The Irish Language Committee of the Oireachtas seeks the views of the public on language legislation

The Chair of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee is seeking the views of the public on amendments to the adopted language bill at the second stage in the Dáil earlier this month.

While Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chair of the Committee, has welcomed the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community and Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesman, ahead of the government’s proposed reforms, said there was an “urgent need” for “significant” changes to language legislation.

“I welcome the amendments proposed by the Government but they do not go far enough and there is much more that needs to be changed in the bill in order to be perfect and to the benefit of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

“I am seeking views from the public on the amendments to be made to the bill to protect and promote the Irish language,” he said.

The committee stage of the bill is a very important step and it is thought that the scores of amendments could be proposed by politicians at that time.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh says that it is important that dFriday and Irish language organizations to propose amendments to the bill and that they would then be discussed at meetings of the Irish language committee in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the government’s proposed amendments, the Chairman of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee said that he was “concerned” about certain amendments.

These include the provision in the bill that would authorize the minister to postpone the 2030 deadline. This provision relates to the objective in the language bill that 20% of new recruits to the public service should be Irish speakers.

“It does not make sense for a deadline that a Minister can change it, and there should be targets for 2040, 2050, and another deadline for state services to be available through the medium of Irish in Gaeltacht areas before a particular year, ”Said Ó Snodaigh.

A Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson said the bill was “deficient” draft language standards and other problems related to the advisory committee to be set up.

“The Irish language community, and Irish language and Gaeltacht organizations should be represented on the advisory committee.

“As yet, there is no provision in the Bill that would place a duty on the state to ensure Irish language services in the Gaeltacht,” he said.

The Chairman of the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee said that the Language Bill is an “opportunity” to put the state system “on the road to welfare” in terms of language rights.

“It is clear to the Irish language community by now that the proposals are of no value unless we also have a stick to push them to make that amendment.

“I hope that the government will also decide to accept opposition amendments as we discuss them in Committee, so that we can eventually enact the most perfect Bill,” said Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh. .

Clarification on who is responsible for the next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas is still awaited.

Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, said that it would be “disastrous” if the bill were entrusted to another Oireachtas committee – the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Committee.

People are invited to send their suggestions on the language bill by e – mail to the Chair of the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee at [email protected]

Related Articles

Latest news

Another major obstacle overcome by Biden and Trump silenced in the last debate

Brian Adam - 0
Although he gave a better show last night than he did in last month's scathing debate, Donald Trump failed to get the much-needed victory. ...
Read more
Latest news

Ten days of planned events and the November virtual Oireachtas program announced

Brian Adam - 0
The official opening of the Oireachtas Samhna Festival will take place live online tonight ...
Read more
Latest news

Twice as many civil servants are taking an Irish language certificate this autumn

Brian Adam - 0
A decision will be made next year on whether or not to run a new beginners' Irish language course for civil servants ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©