The Irish Language Committee of the Oireachtas seeks the views of the public on language legislation

The Chair of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee is seeking the views of the public on amendments to the adopted language bill at the second stage in the Dáil earlier this month.

While Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chair of the Committee, has welcomed the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Irish Speaking Community and Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesman, ahead of the government’s proposed reforms, said there was an “urgent need” for “significant” changes to language legislation.

“I welcome the amendments proposed by the Government but they do not go far enough and there is much more that needs to be changed in the bill in order to be perfect and to the benefit of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

“I am seeking views from the public on the amendments to be made to the bill to protect and promote the Irish language,” he said.

The committee stage of the bill is a very important step and it is thought that the scores of amendments could be proposed by politicians at that time.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh says that it is important that dFriday and Irish language organizations to propose amendments to the bill and that they would then be discussed at meetings of the Irish language committee in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the government’s proposed amendments, the Chairman of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee said that he was “concerned” about certain amendments.

These include the provision in the bill that would authorize the minister to postpone the 2030 deadline. This provision relates to the objective in the language bill that 20% of new recruits to the public service should be Irish speakers.

“It does not make sense for a deadline that a Minister can change it, and there should be targets for 2040, 2050, and another deadline for state services to be available through the medium of Irish in Gaeltacht areas before a particular year, ”Said Ó Snodaigh.

A Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson said the bill was “deficient” draft language standards and other problems related to the advisory committee to be set up.

“The Irish language community, and Irish language and Gaeltacht organizations should be represented on the advisory committee.

“As yet, there is no provision in the Bill that would place a duty on the state to ensure Irish language services in the Gaeltacht,” he said.

The Chairman of the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee said that the Language Bill is an “opportunity” to put the state system “on the road to welfare” in terms of language rights.

“It is clear to the Irish language community by now that the proposals are of no value unless we also have a stick to push them to make that amendment.

“I hope that the government will also decide to accept opposition amendments as we discuss them in Committee, so that we can eventually enact the most perfect Bill,” said Sinn Féin Irish language spokesman Aengus Ó Snodaigh. .

Clarification on who is responsible for the next stage of the language bill’s journey through the Houses of the Oireachtas is still awaited.

Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson, said that it would be “disastrous” if the bill were entrusted to another Oireachtas committee – the Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media Committee.

People are invited to send their suggestions on the language bill by e – mail to the Chair of the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee at [email protected]