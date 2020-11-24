The Irish language film ‘Arracht’ selected to compete for the Oscars

Monster is IFTA ‘s choice for the category for best international film and is now expected to be shortlisted for the award nominations which will take place next April in Los Angeles.

The film is in Irish Monster, a thriller set in the west of Ireland during the Great Famine, selected by IFTA to compete for Ireland for this year ‘s Oscars.

it is Monster IFTA has been selected for the best international film category and will now be expected to be shortlisted for the nominations for the awards which will take place next April in Los Angeles.

Announcing their choice, IFTA praised Tom O’Sullivan’s “remarkable” film and Kate McCullough’s “powerful” cinematography. Gaeltacht actor Dónall Ó hÉallaí, who is in one of the main parts of the thriller, was particularly praised for his “fantastic and touching” performance.

From the Cliffs in Indreabhán in the Connemara Gaeltacht to Dónall Ó Héalaí.

Film director Tom O’Sullivan said he was “delighted” that IFTA had chosen his film to compete for Ireland.

The story of a fisherman, who shelters a stranger at the request of the local priest in the time of the Great Famine, is the subject of the film, which has already received many awards and rave reviews.

Yes Monster, directed by Tom O’Sullivan, on the second film produced under Cine4, a scheme funded by TG4, the BAI and Fís Éireann to develop Irish language feature films.

TG4 will no doubt be delighted with the decision of IFTA, another indication of the success of Cine4 films to date.

TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont has stated that this is the station ‘s wish win an Oscar award and there is no reason why this should not be done.

Has received rave reviews Monster, a production by Macalla Teo, since premiere in Tallinn, Estonia at the end of last year.

The film won awards at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival and the Glasgow Film Festival and was further honored at the American Golden Picture International Film Festival.

It received more IFTA nominations than any other show received this year.

The shortlist for the Oscar nominations will be announced on February 9, 2021 and the nominations themselves will be announced on March 15. The Oscars ceremony itself will take place on April 25th.