Latest news

‘The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil’ – Ó Cuív

By Brian Adam
0
3
'The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil' - Ó Cuív
'the Irish Language Is No Longer Central To Fianna Fáil'

Must Read

Community

The famous “butterfly effect” seems not to exist in the quantum world

Brian Adam - 0
The famous "butterfly effect" of time travel could be a problem only of science fiction, given that physicists, thanks to a new experiment, have...
Read more
Apple

Facebook fears iOS 14: can it hurt you more than the advertising boycott?

Brian Adam - 0
On June 22 Apple dropped the bomb in its 2020 WWDC when it said that iOS 14 was going to release a series of...
Read more
How to?

More controlled space debris: a new technique allows laser detection in broad daylight detected with day laser

Brian Adam - 0
Unfortunately, space exploration comes at a high price (not just money) and it is becoming easier to find space junk. A problem that seeks...
Read more
Android

A new study on Positronium confuses scientists

Brian Adam - 0
The Positronium it is an atom composed of an electron and a nucleus formed by a positron, its antiparticle. New research has confused scientists,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Former Gaeltacht minister and Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says Irish is no longer ‘central’ to his party’s work

'The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil' - Ó Cuív

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says that he is “concerned about all sorts of things” in the direction of his party, including their views on the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

“There is no question that Fianna Fáil does not have the same enthusiasm for the Irish language as it used to,” the former deputy leader of Fianna Fáil told Tuairisc.ie.

“The Irish language was one of the main aims of the party but you could not say that now, at a time when there is pressure in the Gaeltacht and there is more interest in the language elsewhere in the country,” said Ó Cuív.

Ó Cuív has said that Fianna Fáil needs a new leader and doubts that Fianna Fáil will not be one of the country’s “major political parties” in the future unless things change “urgently”.

“If we do not do something urgently to change the direction of the party, Fianna Fáil will end up as the country’s leading party,” said the TD for Galway West.

And being interviewed on the program Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, Ó Cuív said that Fianna Fáil needed a “new leader” and a “change of direction”.

The TD said he did not agree with Micheál Martin on “many issues” that have arisen in recent months and years.

Ó Cuív said that the party should not enter into a coalition with Fine Gael “locks the people” and that proper consideration should be given after the February general election to form a coalition government with Sinn Féin.

He also said it was worrying that Fianna Fáil’s support had fallen to 10% in the recent Red C poll.

He said there was a need to review “everything” in the party and that there had been no review of “what went wrong” in last February’s general election.

“We no longer have any connection with the community. We do not pay the same attention to what the ordinary people of the country are saying, ”he said.

Éamon Ó Cuív said that there was a “structural problem” in Fianna Fáil, arising from the program of Government agreed with Fine Gael and the Green Party, and that the Tánaiste seemed to have the upper hand in that coalition government. Leo Varadkar.

At the beginning of the summer, when the program for government was published, TD Ó Cuív said that the document was just the usual talk about the Irish language and he urged anyone in his party who was interested in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht to vote against it.

Related Articles

Community

New series and movies from Disney +, Filmin and Starzplay in August 2020

Brian Adam - 0
We are facing a month with fairly little news on all three platforms, which we could consider strange because if there is a time...
Read more
Latest news

The mini-‘boom’ of Snowflake and others is especially speculative

Brian Adam - 0
Wall Street bankers will preside over a US IPO market full of superlatives this week. At least a dozen firms intend to...
Read more
How to?

More controlled space debris: a new technique allows laser detection in broad daylight detected with day laser

Brian Adam - 0
Unfortunately, space exploration comes at a high price (not just money) and it is becoming easier to find space junk. A problem that seeks...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©