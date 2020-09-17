‘The Irish language is no longer central to Fianna Fáil’ – Ó Cuív

Former Gaeltacht minister and Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says Irish is no longer ‘central’ to his party’s work

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív says that he is “concerned about all sorts of things” in the direction of his party, including their views on the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

“There is no question that Fianna Fáil does not have the same enthusiasm for the Irish language as it used to,” the former deputy leader of Fianna Fáil told Tuairisc.ie.

“The Irish language was one of the main aims of the party but you could not say that now, at a time when there is pressure in the Gaeltacht and there is more interest in the language elsewhere in the country,” said Ó Cuív.

Ó Cuív has said that Fianna Fáil needs a new leader and doubts that Fianna Fáil will not be one of the country’s “major political parties” in the future unless things change “urgently”.

“If we do not do something urgently to change the direction of the party, Fianna Fáil will end up as the country’s leading party,” said the TD for Galway West.

And being interviewed on the program Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, Ó Cuív said that Fianna Fáil needed a “new leader” and a “change of direction”.

The TD said he did not agree with Micheál Martin on “many issues” that have arisen in recent months and years.

Ó Cuív said that the party should not enter into a coalition with Fine Gael “locks the people” and that proper consideration should be given after the February general election to form a coalition government with Sinn Féin.

He also said it was worrying that Fianna Fáil’s support had fallen to 10% in the recent Red C poll.

He said there was a need to review “everything” in the party and that there had been no review of “what went wrong” in last February’s general election.

“We no longer have any connection with the community. We do not pay the same attention to what the ordinary people of the country are saying, ”he said.

Éamon Ó Cuív said that there was a “structural problem” in Fianna Fáil, arising from the program of Government agreed with Fine Gael and the Green Party, and that the Tánaiste seemed to have the upper hand in that coalition government. Leo Varadkar.

At the beginning of the summer, when the program for government was published, TD Ó Cuív said that the document was just the usual talk about the Irish language and he urged anyone in his party who was interested in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht to vote against it.