‘The Irish language must be treated fairly in the Budget before it is too late to secure it’ – Sinn Féin

€ 25 million has been set aside for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in Sinn Féin’s alternative budget and € 16 million for the language sought by Conradh na Gaeilge

Sinn Féin’s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesman, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says that it is now or never for the language with Budget 2021 about to be announced.

“We must take the opportunity to give the Irish language a fair go before it is too late to secure it.

Not only is the Irish language and Gaeltacht community in trouble with the arrival of COVID-19 this year, and this certainly poses particular challenges for the language community and Gaeltacht areas, but the funding of the Irish language has been wronged. and the Gaeltacht compared to other sectors for many years, which is detrimental to the number of Irish speakers in the Gaeltacht, ”says Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

A package of € 16 million for the language is being sought from the Government by. For Budget 2021.

The Conradh is seeking € 6 million for Údarás na Gaeltachta for job creation and language planning and € 4.5 million for Foras na Gaeilge (plus € 1.5 million from the Northern Community Department). Conradh na Gaeilge is seeking an additional € 5 million for TG4.

€ 12.5 million has been set aside for Údarás na Gaeltachta in Sinn Féin’s alternative budget. € 7 million would be given to the Gaeltacht organization as a capital fund and an additional € 4 million would be given to them to spend on language planning. Sinn Féin says it would provide € 1 million to support community centers in the Gaeltacht which lost out on funding this year due to the cancellation of summer college courses. The party would contribute € 500,000 available for the ‘Work at Home’ campaign to encourage people from the Gaeltacht to remain in their home areas and to foster a “more vibrant community” in the Gaeltacht.

If Sinn Féin were in charge of the exchequer, € 3.75 million would be provided to Foras na Gaeilge (which would be € 5 million when Northern funding is taken into account). Sinn Féin says that € 2 million of that money would be spent on language planning outside the Gaeltacht and € 1.5 million of that would be made available to the six leading Irish language organizations.

€ 800,000 of Foras na Gaeilge money would be spent in Sinn Féin ‘s alternative budget on scholarships and schemes to encourage people to learn Irish. Sinn Féin would set aside an additional € 500,000 for the Irish language media funded by Foras na Gaeilge, Tuairisc.ie, nós.ie and Cooperation.

Sinn Féin would provide an additional € 6 million to TG4 and € 500,000 to Raidió Rí Rá.

The party claims to provide an additional € 1.25 million for

Clár na Leabhar Gaeilge run by Foras na Gaeilge and funded by Roinn na Gaeltachta.

€ 200,000 would be spent to kick – start Sinn Féin ‘s plan to employ Irish language officers in all local authorities in the North.