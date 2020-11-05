Tech News

The ISOCELL Vizion 33D is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s LIDAR: a ToF sensor for tracking objects at 120 fps and up to 5 meters.

By Brian Adam
0
44
The ISOCELL Vizion 33D is Samsung's answer to Apple's LIDAR: a ToF sensor for tracking objects at 120 fps and up to 5 meters.
The Isocell Vizion 33d Is Samsung's Answer To Apple's Lidar:

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

ZeroT Cap: the smart cap that is capable of taking care of your hair at all times

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that the technological revolution that we have had to live, and that makes everything it touches intelligent, he has decided...
Read more
WhatsApp

WhatsApp: how to activate the messages that disappear every week in a chat or group

Brian Adam - 0
It was an open secret that WhatsApp was going to implement messages that self-destruct, to such an extent that the company preferred...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G 5G: commitment to autonomy and ‘gaming’ capabilities in a new 5G mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
Presentation day for a Motorla that has put not one but two mobile phones into circulation. The economic line Motorola Moto...
Read more
Tech News

Prime Video Channels in Italy: Amazon focuses on movies, football and music

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon launched, somewhat surprisingly, the Prime Video Channels service in Italy: this is what it is and how it works, between movies, football and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The ISOCELL Vizion 33D is Samsung's answer to Apple's LIDAR: a ToF sensor for tracking objects at 120 fps and up to 5 meters.

Samsung presents its new ISOCELL Vizion 33D, a 3D ToF (‘Time of Flight’) sensor to capture distance information and track fast-moving objects to enhance autofocus and depth in video.

It is a proposal similar to that offered by Apple with the LIDAR sensor (‘Light Detection and Ranging or Laser Imaging Detection and Ranging’) of the new iPhone 12 Pro, which in turn continues the trend of incorporating ToF sensors to complement the mobile camera. With the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung already added one of these depth sensors, but it was from Sony, the main manufacturer of this type of sensor. Now, Samsung presents its alternative.

Samsung targets ToF sensors

The new ISOCELL sensor produces one, whoever bet first on this new Samsung ToF sensor.

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

ZeroT Cap: the smart cap that is capable of taking care of your hair at all times

Brian Adam - 0
It is evident that the technological revolution that we have had to live, and that makes everything it touches intelligent, he has decided...
Read more
Android

Motorola Moto G 5G: commitment to autonomy and ‘gaming’ capabilities in a new 5G mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
Presentation day for a Motorla that has put not one but two mobile phones into circulation. The economic line Motorola Moto...
Read more
Tech News

Prime Video Channels in Italy: Amazon focuses on movies, football and music

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon launched, somewhat surprisingly, the Prime Video Channels service in Italy: this is what it is and how it works, between movies, football and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©