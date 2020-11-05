The ISOCELL Vizion 33D is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s LIDAR: a ToF sensor for tracking objects at 120 fps and up to 5 meters.

Samsung presents its new ISOCELL Vizion 33D, a 3D ToF (‘Time of Flight’) sensor to capture distance information and track fast-moving objects to enhance autofocus and depth in video.

It is a proposal similar to that offered by Apple with the LIDAR sensor (‘Light Detection and Ranging or Laser Imaging Detection and Ranging’) of the new iPhone 12 Pro, which in turn continues the trend of incorporating ToF sensors to complement the mobile camera. With the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung already added one of these depth sensors, but it was from Sony, the main manufacturer of this type of sensor. Now, Samsung presents its alternative.

Samsung targets ToF sensors

The new ISOCELL sensor produces one, whoever bet first on this new Samsung ToF sensor.