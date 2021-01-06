The journey of reconciliation that ended with the violent and absurd death of former Miss Venezuela Mónica Spear

- Advertisement -

Monica Spear He thought it was time to give his marriage a second chance. Separated for a year and a half from her husband, Thomas Henry Berry he decided it was worth betting on the couple again. He agreed. She proposed to seal the reconciliation in her native country, Venezuela. That land with the scent of childhood, which he loved dearly and which he had proudly represented as Miss. It is true that the last times she had been in her homeland she had been assaulted five times, but love was stronger than fear. Excited, she prepared the suitcases. I didn’t know it was the last time I would do it. On January 6, 2014, she was murdered in a violent assault. Her death would move thousands of Venezuelans who would march for her and would change the political agenda of their country.

Monica Spear’s life was not so different from that of other Venezuelan women. He was born in Maracaibo on October 1, 1984. He grew up happy with his four brothers. Since she was little, she was noted for her beauty. Brunette with dark brown eyes, with fine and harmonic features, she did not go unnoticed.

Like many Venezuelans, Mónica traveled frequently to Miami. The American city is barely 3 hours 14 minutes by flight from Caracas. He was walking the streets of Florida. His meter seventy-five and his bearing caught the attention of Osmel sousa, former president of the Miss Venezuela Organization, which encouraged her to appear in the beauty pageant.

It is known that Venezuela is the nation with the most Misses contests, 600 a year, many girls and adolescents are trained to participate and win, as a form of social advancement. The country is a true “factory of queens” who managed to win the title of Miss Universe seven times. There are more than 200 modeling academies that train girls from the age of 4 in makeup, glamor, public speaking, photo-pose and body expression.

In that factory of queens, Osmel Sousa was known as “the beauty czar”. He was the man who every year, together with his assistants, evaluated the 300 young people who presented themselves as candidates for Miss Venezuela. Of them, 60 were shortlisted and only one was crowned.

So when Osmel approached Monica, she accepted without hesitation. In 2004, at just 19 years old, she paraded with the Miss Guárico band and was crowned queen of her country. It is true that on the first day of his reign he aroused a small controversy when he said that the Venezuelan playwright he most admired was Gabriel Garcia Marquez, which as we all know, is Colombian. Faced with her “confusion”, she was corrected and she humbly replied “I still have a lot to learn. They are not going to make me look bad ”.

After being crowned, Spear represented the country in the Miss Universe that was held in the city of Bangkok, Thailand, where she was the fourth finalist. It was 2005.

Since she was little, Monica wanted to make a career in show business and the contest opened all the doors for her. In 2006, she made her acting debut in the novel Contempt. A year later he had his first starring role in My cousin Ciela. He also participated in other productions such as That heaven explain to me, Wild flower, Forbidden passion and The Perfect Woman.

In 2011, he signed an exclusive contract with the Telemundo network and settled in Miami. His professional life did not take time for love. In love with the Irish businessman Thomas Henry Berry they got married. In 2008 their daughter, Maya, was born. Monica was so happy with her role as mother that for a year she put her career on hiatus to dedicate herself to her baby.

His career continued. Monica was fluent in Spanish, English and French and was excited about working in France. But although his professional life was going very well, his marriage was not so good. In 2012, the couple decided to divorce. However, for Maya’s sake they managed to maintain a good relationship.

After being apart for a year and a half, the couple discovered that they preferred to be together. They decided to go on a reconciliation trip. Venezuela was the chosen one. Berry first looked a little suspicious. He had lived in Venezuela since the age of seven, but had left when a few years earlier he had been shot at. At that time the doctors managed to save his life but could not extract a bullet that was still in his stomach.

Monica had also been mugged five times. He knew his country was unsafe and it was not a sensation. The figures showed the highest homicide rates in the region: 79 per 100,000 inhabitants. But love was stronger. Monica always came back. First to visit her grandmother who lived in Maracaibo and also because, as she told everyone, “I always enjoy the warmth of my land, you can see the joy, the smile, the jokes. Where we arrive they offer us the coffee, the cupcake, the brushing. When I go they give me a tour of the arepitas with “agua e ‘sapo”, for the sales of pastries and mandibles.

It was on January 6, 2014 when the former Miss Venezuela, after touring those paradises that are Los Llanos and Mérida, advanced along the Puerto Cabello-Valencia highway, about 220 kilometers west of Caracas. Her husband was driving the car, behind was Maya, who had turned five. A pothole that could not be avoided in time ended with one of the Toyota Corolla’s wheels.

It was 10:30 p.m. in an area famous for its dangerousness. The couple called an emergency phone. It was unsuccessful. Monica saw a crane approaching from another lane and motioned for them to help them. It just seemed like a bad time. Mechanics had managed to get the car onto the tow truck when five armed men appeared.

The mechanics ran off. Monica and her husband only managed to get into the car. What appeared to be a robbery turned into a double murder. The criminals turned into murderers, shot and killed the couple. Maya was shot in the leg but survived, her parents did not.

The murder shook the country. Maduro called a meeting with the highest authorities of security and citizen protection to discuss the high levels of violence. “When they were on top of the crane they were massacred, because that was a massacre. They acted with violence that is an evil that we have, a tremendous evil, ”said the president. The opposition leader Henrique Capriles proposed to leave behind the differences and work together in this scourge. “Nicolás Maduro, I propose to put aside our differences and unite against insecurity, in a single block.”

Demonstrations against violence were organized in Caracas. “We artists want this death and this terrible tragedy not to be in vain. But it is not only because of her, her being famous is the trigger for this, but it is because of the millions of families that have been mourned by the underworld “Amanda Gutiérrez, the renowned Venezuelan telenovela actress, said in a march.

Three days after the murder, seven people were arrested for the act. In May 2015, a Venezuelan court sentenced 19-year-old Gerardo Contreras to 25 years in prison, who admitted that he was the one who pulled the trigger and ended Spear’s life. Three other young people had already been convicted of this crime with penalties ranging from 24 to 26 years in prison and two minors to four years in prison.

“I did not kill her because I wanted to, but I shot and coincidentally she was caught by the bullet … I don’t regret it (…) I know that one day I’m going to get out of here,” were the words Contreras said when they asked him if he was sorry for what he had done. In July last year, he died in jail from tuberculosis after being transferred from various prisons for his misconduct.

Maya Berry Spear was raised by her grandparents. Today she is a beautiful teenager who has thousands of followers on her social networks. She likes life in nature, she is a good student and practices karate. Lives in Orlando, Florida. Together with Rafael, his grandfather was in charge of raising money to finance the production of the film Monica: Between heaven and earth. Despite his family tragedy, he never forgot Venezuela and its traditions. Perhaps because he feels a great nostalgia and we already know that nostalgia is a more powerful pang to the heart than memory itself.

