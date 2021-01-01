The joys and troubles of MasterChef Mexico before we receive the New Year

- Advertisement -

The year ends and many have left a strange taste in their mouths, because while on the one hand An unprecedented health crisis was experienced in much of the world, a situation that generated all kinds of negative repercussions in various fields, it was also a year of teaching and tests passed for many.

This is how the members of the program know MasterChef Mexico, who spoke about what happened in the last 366 years -yes, it was a leap year- and made a balance of joys and troubles a few hours before starting 2021. And it is that for the chefs Joserra, Herrera and Betty and for the presenter of the reality show, Anette Michel, food and family are the most important elements to lead a balanced life.

“I believe that the ingredient that should mark the new year is the most important that we can have around any dish: to be seated and gathered at the table with those we love “Anette said to The universal, and stressed that his 2020 was not marked by a particular ingredient, but by take away food, a recurring modality in the midst of the health crisis that has worsened in recent weeks.

For his part Chef Herrera assured that although he does not live by wishes, he prefers to visualize them as goalsAmong them are the opening of two more restaurants, an online photography site and the founding of its own publishing house.

“I am a professional cook, I work with a very wide spectrum of ingredients, therefore it is not possible to select one in particular. I better tell you about the style of cooking that I practiced, and this was one that characterizes me: Chinese and Mexican elements mixed in a balanced way to create daring dishes with a lot of character“, The cook told The universal.

Who, on the other hand, lived 2020 as one of the happiest years of his life is chef José Ramón Castillo, known on the show as Joserra, since he became a new father and doubly, in addition to venturing to new directions in terms of his role as a culinary entrepreneur.

“My twins were born, which was a blessing that we had been looking for for many years; keep the company, Thank God we never had to fire anyone, we grew up in the business sector. We made four new businesses from this because chocolate sales had plummeted (due to being a luxury product), we took out raw materials, a bakery made with sourdoughs ”, the chef told the same publication.

The “maternal” figure in the panel of judges the most famous cuisine in Mexico, as the worldwide franchise program has been called, is Chef Betty, who made an analogy between warm dishes that are linked to family love and wished for the preservation of health by 2021.

“This year was marked by flavors that remind me of home, a noodle soup made by my mother, for example.” And it is that his wish is to be able to make new culinary creations with those already known flavors, but to revalue them by giving them a new gastronomic dimension: “That he can generate new dishes with those same ingredients of a lifetime and that excite more people, above all.”

Betty will direct all her efforts to stay healthy, a goal that should be borne in mind by all people not only in times of crisis, but in every day of every year. “Not only when we do not want to get sick, but during 365 days a year, and second, the most important thing is teamwork, family work, when done with commitment, it gives good results”, he concluded.

