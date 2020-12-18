The judge rules that Tim Cook and Craig Federighi must testify …

- Advertisement -

Tim Cook and Craig Federighi of Apple were ordered to testify in the legal battle against the company Epic Games. New court filings this week indicate that Epic is making a long list of requests for documents and testimonies from Apple, and Apple argues that these requests will place a heavy burden on the company.

As you first pointed out iMore, the filing indicates that Epic is asking Apple to provide “extensive documentation” on the App Store and its various policies. However, the court says that Epic Games should not ask for more data than is necessary.

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games will give a lot to talk about

Regarding Cook and Federighi’s testimony, Apple first indicated that Cook would be available, but only for a maximum testimony of four hours. The judge rejected this request and said the limitations cannot be determined until Apple provides the appropriate documents to Epic.

Apple agreed that Cook would be custodian of documents on the condition that the plaintiffs limit their testimony to four hours. The only question in dispute between the parties is whether this condition is appropriate. In case the Court determines that it is not. Plaintiffs cannot meaningfully assess how long this statement should last until they see Cook’s documents. The court orders Apple to make Cook a custodian of documents. The length of your deposition can be addressed later.

Craig Federighi will have to testify

Second, Apple requested that Eric Neuenshwander, an Apple software administrator who helps manage the App Store and reports to Federighi, testify in place of Federighi himself. The judge again denied this request, citing Federighi as a “higher level decision maker” than Neuenshwander.

First, the Plaintiffs have shown that Federighi is a high-level decision maker whose documents are more likely to go to the heart of Apple’s business case defense. Second, if the Plaintiffs have guessed wrong, and Federighi’s documents are not as relevant as Neuenschwander’s, that hurts the Plaintiffs. Assuming the requests are relevant and proportionate, it is up to the Plaintiffs to decide what discovery they want to make to prove their claims, and if they make poor decisions, that is their problem.

The trial of the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games via the App Store is scheduled for July 2021, but we expect more information to come out through another hearing scheduled for January 8.