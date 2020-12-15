HealthCorona Virus

The Junta de Andalucía says that it will begin to vaccinate against Covid before the end of the year although, officially, the vaccine would not be approved until December 29

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, just announced what the first phase of vaccination will begin in Andalusia before the end of the year with the 190,000 doses of vaccines that, as they now point out, “should arrive just after Christmas.”

An advertisement surrounded by many doubts

It seems that the Junta de Andalucía accepts the information from the German newspapers Bild and Frankfurter Allgemeine and later the Reuters agency, which published today that the European Medicines Agency was ready to approve Pfizer’s vaccine on December 23 (under pressure from Member States).

Officially, the EMA undertook to finalize the authorization processes for the vaccine before the 29th so that the European Commission could approve it before the end of the year. Those were the deadlines that Bendodo himself was considering this week when he explained that vaccines would begin to arrive in Andalusia at the beginning of the year.

During the press conference in which the announcement was made and before questions from the media, Bendodo has not specified why the Board assumes that on the 23rd the vaccine will be approved to the point of committing to vaccination before the end of the year.

