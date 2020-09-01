Latest newsTop Stories

The kite also flew a three-year-old girl at the force of the wind, the video went viral!

By Brian Adam
In Taiwan, a high-speed kite flew a three-year-old girl for 30 seconds. Photo: New York Times
In Taiwan, a high-speed kite flew a three-year-old girl for 30 seconds. Photo: New York Times

Taiwan: The International Kite Festival became a source of fear and surprise when a girl, entangled in an unusually large kite, flew by the force of the wind and soared for several seconds to 100 feet in the air. Her video went viral. In which the baby can be seen flying in the air. People’s anxiety and panic can also be felt on this occasion.

The wind was blowing at the International Kite Festival in Sancho, near Taiwan’s capital, Taipei, and a long kite was being prepared while a three-year-old girl was holding its tail. The organizers did not know how and why the girl got entangled with the end of the kite and without knowing it, they left the kite. The fast-moving kite then flew the girl and reached a height of at least 100 feet. The baby flew in the air for 30 seconds. During this time, the kite gave him several shocks, but as soon as the kite landed, the people overpowered him and he was brought down.

Miraculously, the girl got only a few scratches.

