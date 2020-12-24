The Ku Klux Klan, one of the most nefarious organizations in history

- Advertisement -

Today, ideas like anti-Semitism, racism or homophobia are absurd in our society, which is increasingly receptive and friendly to others. However, this was not the same in the middle of the 19th century, when one of the worst organizations in the world was created in the United States: the Ku Klux Klan.

When the Civil War ended, which began the process of abolishing slavery in the United States, a group of six war veterans from Pulanski, Tennessee, decided to oppose the changes that came with the rebuilding process. Thus, on December 24, 1865, they created the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), an organization that immediately began to use violent methods to achieve its objectives.

The name comes from the Greek word “kuklos”, which is translated as circle, but which was modified to “Ku Klux” to give the name a better rhythm, and the word “Klan” was decided to be written with K to give it notoriety. to the organization.

Initially, the KKK’s goal was “humorous.” The idea was to scare and humiliate the victims as they dressed up as ghosts and walked through Pulanski to make the people of the city laugh. However, the clan’s mocking tone quickly morphed into violence against freed slaves, the Northerners who moved to the southern states (known as carpetbagger pejoratively) and southern whites who joined the Republican Party (whom they called scalawag).

The KKK spread rapidly through the southern states of the United States while spreading terror wherever they went. The violence escalated and soon the klan were already committing murders, like that of Arkansas Mayor James M. Hinds, and even other members of the South Carolina legislature. Beginning in 1866, klan members began raiding the homes and religious sessions of black people with the aim of “disarming the black veterans of the civil war.”

A year later, the different groups related to the klan that were scattered throughout the country began to organize. Thus, veteran George Gordon proposed that a series of questions be asked of all those aspiring to participate in the KKK, which included their political tendency, if they agreed with the equality between whites and blacks, and if they were in favor of a government of “white men”.

The KKK sought to undermine the rights of African Americans. They tried to ban them from education, to control them socially and politically, to curb their electoral rights and to prevent them from having the right to bear arms. Likewise, they also terrorized Republicans to prevent them from voting for Republican candidates, as happened in the case of Ulysses S. Grant, who obtained only one vote in favor in Columbia County the same year as Republican Governor Rufus. Bullock had obtained 1222.

According to a proclamation by Gordon in 1868, the klan had killed more than 150 blacks in a single Florida county. They further alleged that they had been armed because they were veterans of the Union Army, and that many times other people dressed in KKK suits to carry out violent acts on their behalf and damage the organization.

First dissolution

The klan quickly spiraled out of control and consequently began to decline within a few years of its founding. Among the worst acts committed by the members of the KKK were castrating blacks, cutting off their heads and leaving them nailed to the entrances of houses, burning them alive and hanging them. When they could, they left photographs of the murderers with their victims, a practice that was common until 1940.

Although the klan’s name was often used to commit crimes by people who did not really belong to it, the truth is that the authorities rarely cracked down on the perpetrators. Whites charged with lynching were acquitted or, if found guilty, a conviction was never issued.

One of the key members in the creation of the klan, Nathan Bedford Forrest, realized that there was no real control over the organization and ordered its dissolution in 1869, saying that “it had been diverted from its original and patriotic purposes, becoming an injurious and damaging group for public peace ”. However, this did not cause their separation, but rather was an indication that he was in decline.

In 1870, Republican North Carolina Governor William Woods Holden called on the state militia to use it against the klan and eventually regulate it. However, instead of retaliating, the governor ended up being expelled from office.

Organizations began to be created to fight the atrocities of the KKK. For example, in Blount County, Alabama, a group of white Union Army veterans organized the “anti Ku-Klux.” Furthermore, despite the fact that many Democrats even questioned the existence of the klan and attributed the crimes to inventions of the Republican governors of the south, the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, John Scott, collected 52 testimonies about the atrocities committed by the members of the KKK.

In light of this, in February 1871, Benjamin Franklin Butler, a Congressman from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, drafted the Civil Rights Act, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was signed by President Ulysses S. Grant. In the same it was determined that the federal troops should exercise the public force instead of the state ones, and that the members of the klan had to be processed immediately in a federal court. Thus, the klan was officially dissolved for the first time in the country.

Renaissance

However, the atrocities continued to be committed. In 1873, the Colfax massacre took place, in which one hundred and fifty black men lost their lives in a confrontation with alleged members of the klan. In addition, racism was still very present in the United States, as in the 1890s the Tuskegee Institute reported the largest number of lynchings in the history of the country.

In addition, the rise of the mass media also marked a plus for the rebirth of the KKK. In 1915, the movie ‘The Birth of a Nation’ was released, glorifying the first Ku Klux Klan. They also lynched the Jew Leo Frank, who was accused of raping and murdering Mary Phagan, and the whole event was televised.

In the case of ‘The Birth of a Nation’, the film caused a total furor in the population. In some cases, the audience fired their guns at the movie screen, and even the historian and president of the United States Woodrow Wilson spoke positively of it after a private screening of the film at the White House. The president’s support increased general enthusiasm for the film.

Thus, that same year the Ku Klux Klan was inaugurated for the second time. This time, the premises of it were to protect the weak from the violent and brutal outlaws of the law, rescue the oppressed, help those who suffer, defend the Constitution and help in the execution of all constitutional laws to avoid unfair trials. In the 1920s, 15% of the American population was part of the klan.

This time, the new KKK included anti-Semitic, anti-Catholic and anti-immigrant purposes. With this they managed to attract more members than before, and they took it upon themselves to blame any social or ethnic group for the country’s problems. This time, the second klan managed to penetrate the people of the Republican Party and convince many to join the cause.

In addition, another faction of the KKK called The Black Legion emerged, which was much more violent than the original and dressed in black suits instead of white. Their objective was to assassinate socialists and communists.

Second dissolution

Despite gaining much more recognition, the KKK began to decline in the mid-1920s, mainly due to one of the party’s members, David Stephenson, being convicted of the rape and murder of Madge Oberholtzer.

As a result of this, which was an event of national concern, many more scandals came to light. In addition, it was discovered that many of the members did not carry out actions in favor of the ideals of the klan, but with the aim of gaining wealth and personal power. Historian Leonard Moore described the situation in his book ‘Citizen Klansmen: The Ku Klux Klan in Indiana, 1921-1928’:

“They had risen to the top of power in the hooded organization as the Klan had not needed strong and dedicated leadership until it became a political force. The more seasoned politicians backing the Klan didn’t help much. Internal divisions were a barrier for some, and in other cases their support was pragmatic and not out of conviction. When accusations of crime and corruption tainted the Klan, those who cared about its political future had less reason to act on behalf of the Klan. “

In light of this, the klan dissolved again in the 1930s, withdrawing from American political activity. In 1939, Hiram Evans, sold the organization in 1939 to James Colescott and Samuel Green, who failed to stop the exodus of party members. In addition, he discovered that Colescott was sympathetic to pro-Nazi organizations and that the klan had been involved in the Detroit race riots in 1943. A year later, the organization was fined $ 685,000 in back taxes, causing the definitive closure of it.

Other similar groups

After the final dissolution, many other groups that defended the ideals of the KKK began to use their name, but they were less and less members, to the point that there were only 3,000 left at the beginning of this century.

In the late 1950s, many organizations dared to stop the klan successfully. In the mid-1960s, even the FBI infiltrated the KKK to dismantle it from within the same organization. In addition, the effort made by the civil rights movement for African Americans, which was led by Martin Luther King, also assisted in the disintegration of the klan.

However, even today there are sympathizers declaring themselves members of the Ku Klux Klan, although only a few thousand remain. Even so, it has been shown throughout its history that this organization, despite having reached a high point in history, is destined to fail, a fair destiny for any organization that seeks to impose itself on others based on the violence and terror.

