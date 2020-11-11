The labels of your Google Photos photos will be used to train the service’s artificial intelligence

The tags are in Google Photos. The Google photos and videos storage service in the cloud is updated on mobile phones, starting with its version for Android, and incorporates a tagging system so that we can, manually, categorize the files that we have stored there.

For a long time, Google has integrated an intelligent search system that allows us to search for photographs, for example, that contain beaches or animals, or located in a specific place that Google tracks by their GPS brand. Now, with the tags, Google searches improve your artificial intelligence and be more efficient for us.

Become AI trainers

Google intends, therefore, that our use of tags to classify photos in Google Photos will in turn serve to make the artificial intelligence that powers the searches of the service more efficient. Thanks to these tags, Google can improve the algorithm and search patterns so that, in turn, our own searches are more accurate.

It is a common way of proceeding when faced with systems of machine learning or machine learning. The system feeds on the data itself but also on the contributions made to the system, and the labels are intended to be, therefore, the contributions that users make.

In order to activate this functionality, if we have not previously activated it, we only have to go to Google Photos, with the application updated to the latest version, and go to the search. There we will have an option, at the bottom, with the name “Help improve Google Photos “ that will help us to contribute valuable data to artificial intelligence.

“It may take time to see the impact your contributions have on your account, but your contributions will help improve existing features and create new ones – for example, improved suggestions on which photos to print or higher-quality creations you’d like. You can delete your answers at any time. ” – Google Photos help page.

There we can help Google by identifying our own photographs with events such as special celebrations or Christmas, and also by identifying objects present in the photographs themselves. We can also teach artificial intelligence what are our preferences when printing photographs with their home delivery service.

Via | Verge