“The lack of empathy comes from there”: Edgar Vivar spoke about “El Chavo del 8” and the importance of comedy in the pandemic

Few figures are as emblematic in comedy as those who were part of the project of one of the programs that revolutionized Mexican television and also screened it internationally as “El Chavo del 8”. and one of the most representative figures was played by the actor Edgar Vivar.

In a talk with the legendary comedian, who played characters such as “El Señor Barriga” and “Ñoño”, he talks about the importance of comedy in times of crisis such as the pandemic and his return to the small screen, Well, now he is happy to return to television on a regular basis in the third season of the program “Mi Querida Herencia”, along with Roxana Castellanos and Paul Stanley.

It is a very big responsibility for the comic actor, (we are) in a state of mind that is not the best, it is not bright, that we go from gray to black. What cannot one go out, that the news that comes out … through comedy you reach a much brighter state, a little more pleasant, not so adverse or crude, at the end of life the important thing is to laugh

Edgar Vivar had opted for medicine, but on his way through the hospitals he was invited to participate in the theater, where he found his true vocation, Although she did not put aside her Hippocratic commitment and specialized in obstetrics, which is why she helped many babies come into the world, as well as the theater allowed her to give birth to many characters.. Now he realizes that comedy is medicine for the soul:

It is the same as the medical factor, (comedy) is a social therapy for which I am very grateful … All this has triggered a lot of things, that you can no longer hug your people, it teaches us to revalue and you see a TV program now and since they cannot go out, they take it with more attention and are more interested in the screen, the offer grows and one as a provider of laughter because it has a greater challenge … I have had to be my own competition on television, one with the guy and the other with other projects

And the actor affirmed that adapting to bad times is also a quality that we must have as people, ensuring that despite the fact that there have been losses of loved ones, But life goes on and the best thing to do is live with laughter, especially at ourselves and our mistakesWell, that’s a way of loving ourselves too:

We come to learn, to try trial and error. We are not right all the time and when we want to pretend that we are we get frustrated, when in reality what we should do is laugh at ourselves. This is how we show that we love each other so much that we can joke around. Sometimes the lack of empathy comes from there, from not admitting that one is wrong

On the popularity of Chavo in South American countries, the actor spoke about why there was a late boom on the program, as he assured that what delayed the arrival of the project was the language barrier. When the translations reached Portuguese and the project could be exported to Brazil, It was when he became aware of the phenomenon of the Roberto Gómez Bolaños project, something that is now comparable to social networks:

It is a mass phenomenon, it is something surreal, now I find myself doing a series and it turns out that I am my own competition in the programs, it amazes me that everything has come so far … now with social networks, before we did not even dream about this

Despite the roles he has played in the different programs, Edgar Vivar assures that he never felt very attached to any of his characters, although he does miss environments, Well, nothing was more fun for him than when he shared the stage with Roberto and Ramón Valdés, who he remembers was very funny for his attitude and his way of seeing life, but that he dealt with everyone was always very friendly:

I miss that a lot, especially because of how I got along with Don Ramón, he was very witty, he was my neighbor, he always made me laugh with very simple phrases

Vivar considered Ramón and Roberto for a long time as two of his best friends, the three of them being united by complicated moments, such as when Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” died. which was a very painful process for his younger brother, who did not cry at the time, but when a time passed later he fell into tears and Edgar Vivar by his side, supporting him.

Perhaps the most discreet deal he had was with Angelines Fernández, who played “The Witch of 71”, because according to Edgar she was a bit sharp but it was something he understood because in his youth he saw many strong things, since he had been a combatant in the Spanish Civil War against the Francoists, and the defeat of the republic forced him to go into exile, where he also had many problems finding work:

There were other people as was the case with Angeline (Doña Cleotilde in the series), she was more serious, a bit cutting but I suppose it was like that because of her Spanish heritage, because once she came to the house and cooked me a Spanish omelette and both We were amazed because we both liked cooking, she had a very interesting life, she met Federico García Lorca and did theater from a very young age, she went through a lot because she was a guerrilla and that leaves you marked forever

Edgar does not lose its validity, now he knows that he has to work harder than ever and has to challenge himself to be able to overcome the time gap. He has in mind to adapt to the new comedy, he is aware that he has a way ahead. “Mr. Barriga” was controversial and gave something to talk about. His work is responsible for him, despite his age, he feels that he has a lot to learn: he is going to turn 76 years old and have more than 50 years of artistic career.

One of the living emblems of classic Mexican comedy.

