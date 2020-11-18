‘The Language Bill will not be enacted this year’ – Chairman of the. Committee

Speaking before the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee this afternoon, the head of Foras na Gaeilge said that sanctions should be introduced for bodies that do not comply with the legislation.

We will bid farewell to 2020 by the time new legislation is introduced to strengthen the Official Languages ​​Act, which was discussed nine years ago.

Although the Government and Gaeltacht ministers have promised that the bill will be enacted this year, the Chairman of the Oireachtas committee which will be dealing with the next stage of the legislation said that there is not the slightest chance that it will be passed before the end of 2020.

The bill has not yet come before the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish Speaking Community Committee.

“I know it is on the Program for Government but no matter what anyone says, this bill will not be enacted before the end of this year,” the Sinn Féin Deputy said today.

Coiste na Gaeilge is responsible for the next stage of the bill’s journey in the Houses of the Oireachtas and the members of the committee will begin their discussions on amending the bill on 9 December.

Committee members say it will take at least a few weeks to screen for the proposed amendments to the legislation. Between Government reforms, reforms of opposition politicians and reforms from language organizations, scores are expected to be involved.

The government’s program, published in June, promised to introduce a stronger language bill before 2020 and the same has been promised several times since by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Gaeltacht, Media and Sport, Catherine Martin, promised in September that a new language bill would be enacted before the end of the year.

When the amended bill was before the Dáil last month, Minister Martin said that the Government had recognized the weaknesses of the bill but that its proposed amendments would strengthen it.

She and the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, claimed that the bill would improve the services available through Irish.

Representatives from Foras na Gaeilge appeared before the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee today to discuss the language bill and other matters.

The head of the cross-border organization said that penalties should be imposed on bodies that do not comply with their obligations under the Official Languages ​​Act.

Seán Ó Coinn, Chief Executive of. Said that they had researched other countries and that consideration should be given to introducing sanctions for companies that do not comply with the legislation.

Ó Coinn also said that the new recruitment plan to be introduced under the new bill, which aims to increase the number of people in the state system who will be able to conduct their business in Irish with the public, should be given statutory effect.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive said clear targets should be set for the objectives of the bill.

The bill aims for 20% of new public service recruits to speak Irish.

The Chief Executive of An Foras stated that there was a long wait for an opportunity to strengthen the Act and that this opportunity must be seized to strengthen the Language Act.

The case of the cuts made to Foras na Gaeilge’s Irish Language Community Schemes in 2016 was also discussed at today’s meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht. some of the extra money promised to Foras na Gaeilge would be spent on the schemes.

The Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht last week passed two resolutions proposed by the Conradh calling on. To reverse the cuts.

Seán Ó Coinn said in the evening that he understood the “worthwhile work” being done by the schemes and that the situation would be reviewed next year. Since 2016 funding has only been provided for 80% of the pay of those employed by the 22 community schemes. Seán Ó Coinn said that the decision to introduce these cuts was “out of necessity” and not “philosophical”.

The funding received by Tuairisc.ie was also discussed at today’s meeting. Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that Tuairisc.ie is receiving € 100,000 less per annum than its predecessor newspaper, Gaelscéal, in 2009.

The Chief Executive of An Foras praised the work of Tuairisc.ie and other media and said that the online news service was doing so well that it was difficult to imagine the life of the Irish language without it.