The largest and clearest zoomable image of the Milky Way galaxy

Chile: After conducting a detailed survey of the bulge of the main highway, astronomers have presented a picture of it that can be viewed by zooming in. This color image is 50,000 by 25,000 pixels and can be zoomed in to see 250 million stars in great detail.

Its purpose is to make the general public aware of the greatness and size of the Milky Way galaxy. This large image is made up of thousands of images. The survey was conducted with a dark energy meter camera mounted on a telescopic telescope at the Cerro Tololo American Observatory in Chile. In this gigantic scene, stars and bodies bathed in visual, near ultraviolet and near lower red lights can be seen.

It was a daunting task to create a huge collection of millions of images. Seven thousand exposures were made for this, which is equivalent to four and a half lakh CCD images and the number of pixels in them is equal to three and a half trillion.

After this survey, astronomers have examined the chemical composition of 70,000 to 250 million stars. It turned out that the stars in the center of the Milky Way galaxy are in the same order, that is, they are the same age and they are made of the same matter.

The study was led by Christian Johnson, a researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute. He says that many galaxies are swollen like our galaxy in the middle and by knowing the Milky Way we can get information about their condition.

This atlas of the Milky Way galaxy can also be viewed by zooming in on a website for the public and students. In this way, children and the elderly can have a beautiful view of the country road. Details of this research are published in the Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.