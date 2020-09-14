The largest camera in the world was used to take a picture ... of broccoli

Experts are currently working to build theVera C. Rubin Observatory. The camera has 189 detectors, which together are capable of capturing 3.2 billion pixel images. To understand the “power” of it all, just know that 378 4K TVs would be needed to display any full image.

“The whole camera is about 4 meters from the front lens to the back, where we have all our support equipment, and 1.5 meters in diameter“says Aaron Roodman, the scientist in charge of assembling and testing the camera. With this type of resolution, we would be able to see a golf ball from about 24 kilometers (as shown here).

How have scientists tested this wonderful tool? They decided to put a romanesco broccoli inside a dark closed box, essentially “a metal box with a small hole,” as Roodman explained. “Why broccoli?” you ask yourselves. “Mainly for fun,” continues the scientist.

“The completion of the LSST camera focal plane and its tests is a major victory by the camera team that will enable Rubin Observatory to deliver next-generation astronomical science.“added Steven Kahn, director of the Observatory. Scientists hope to install the camera on the telescope by the fall of 2022, but it will be ready for testing by mid-2021.

Enough broccoli – the tool will be used for perform wide-field astronomical surveys of almost the entire night sky, in six different wide optical bands.