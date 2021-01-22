The largest computer simulation in the history of astrophysics

- Advertisement -

To understand the physics underlying the formation of stars, the largest numerical simulation ever regarding the description of astrophysical turbulence was performed.

The stars exist in one amazing variety of different specimens, normal or exceptional, and play a fundamental role in the birth of black holes.

The formation of a star begins within one nebula, a cloud of gaseous matter. The motion within these interstellar clouds is turbulent and chaotic. A turbulence it is a type of motion in which the particles of a fluid move in a chaotic manner, without following ordered trajectories. This involves the vortex formation of various sizes, which interact with each other, and of chaotic fluctuations in speed and pressure.

Over time, these intergalactic clouds do occur shock waves that reach speed supersonic. A continent nebula typically has a mass between a thousand and ten million times greater than the mass of the Sun. The nebulae are not very dense and very cold (-260 ° C, a few degrees above absolute zero).

The formation of a compact object, such as a star or a planet, from the intergalactic dust that makes up a nebula, does not initially occur due to gravity, but is due to the supersonic shock waves that cause sudden gas compressions in the nebula. It is only at this point that the gravitational collapse becomes decisive and a star is formed. In the attached video you can see how this is happening in the Tarantula Nebula.

Due to their complexity, each turbulent motion requires highly complex numerical simulations. Federrath et al. they have designed aamazing computer simulation of what happens inside a nebula. They have readjusted a code for hydrodynamic simulations called FLASH, which follows the temporal evolution of the density and velocity of over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (a trillion) particles starting from certain initial conditions.

In comparison Flight Simulator in 8K is a joke!