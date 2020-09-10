The largest digital sensor in the world produces a first photograph of 3.2 gigapixels

The sensor which will complete the astronomical camera of the “Vera C. Rubin” observatory, in Chile, has completed its tests and produced a very first photo: an image of well 3200 megapixels. This is an absolute record, being a photo captured with a single click.

Several times we have been able to witness the miracles of technology, and when we talk about photographs and photographic sensors it is inevitable to fall into the temptation to look for “record-breaking” shots. The most striking of all was undoubtedly the 195 gigapixel photo of one glimpse of Shanghai, which caused a lot of discussion two years ago. Although it is an incredible and still unbeaten record, it should be emphasized that the work was actually a product of merging about 8700 different photos, then put together to create the giga-shot.

The photo taken recently at SLAC, a California linear particle accelerator, it is instead a unique piece of the astonishing beauty of 3200 megapixels: to observe it in full size it would take 378 screens in 4K, and with such a resolution it would be possible to notice a golf ball located 24km away from the focal plane. Such a powerful camera will be used almost exclusively for the scientific task for which it was created: the astronomical study of the southern sky.

The sensor will complement the most powerful astronomical camera in the world, the “LSST Camera“Supplied with reflector telescope recently renamed “Vera C. Rubin” – in honor of the American astrophysicist who in 1828 won the gold medal of the Royal Astronomical Society for her studies on galactic motions.

The resolving power of the LSST Camera will allow scientists to better understand the cosmological dynamics of dark matter and energy: “In 10 years, the camera will collect images of about 20 billion galaxies. This data will improve our understanding of how they have evolved over time and allow us to test our dark matter and dark energy models more deeply and accurately than ever.“he said Steven Ritz, project scientist from Santa Cruz University, California.

The biggest problem of the Vera Rubin project however lies in the difficult to manage the huge amount of data that will be created: according to the most recent estimate, the digital camera should produce something like 30 petabytes of data (30 thousand Terabytes), for a physical weight of about 3 tons. Managing such an impressive flow of data will not be easy, and will require a set of supercomputers with exceptional computing power, and a hand could also come from Italy.