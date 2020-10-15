The largest number of cases announced in the country in one day since the start of the pandemic

Dr. says. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said that the new situation was ‘of great concern’ at a time when the Government was in the process of introducing Level 4 marinas along the border

2,312 new cases of the crown virus were announced in Ireland today – 1,095 cases in the south and 1,217 cases in the north – the highest number of cases announced in the country in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health in the south announced that another five had died as a result of the virus in the state.

The Government is tonight discussing the introduction of Level 4 in the border counties, with a particular eye on on the counties of Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

A further 128 cases were announced in Cavan this afternoon.

Cavan county has a fortnightly rate of disease per 100,000 population in 571, the highest rate in the state. The rate is 360 in Monaghan, the second worst county, and 353 in Donegal in third place.

190.7 the national rate.

Today ‘s 185 cases involved county Meath and 118 new cases in Cork.

There were 50 new cases in Galway and 14 in Kerry.

There were 13 cases in Mayo and only six in Waterford.

There were 246 cases in Dublin, 63 cases in Kildare and the remaining 258 cases in all other counties in the state.

Hospitals this afternoon had 232 patients infected with Covid-19 and 30 of them were in an intensive care unit.

Dr. said. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, described the situation as “a matter of great concern” at the new moment.

“Once again we have over 1000 cases to announce. That is a matter of great concern and we all have something to do.

“We all need to reduce the number of people we meet as much as possible. That means we should stay at home, work from home if possible, practice social separation and avoid unnecessary company. ”

Dr. asked. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, urged people to stop meeting their friends and try to curb the spread of the virus.

“People have to make choices. We need to stop meeting in groups, stop organizing fun visits for children, parties and other social events. People need to understand that this disease is a threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each and every one of us to take immediate action. ”

The case of border counties is being discussed as part of a government meeting on the latest policies introduced in the North in a bid to tackle the rapid spread of the Covid-19.

The main differences between Level 4 and Level 3 are that there is no open permission under Level 4 but by businesses, shops and services that are essential and no visitors are allowed to the house or any social event.

1,217 new cases of the crown virus were confirmed by the Northern Department of Health this afternoon, the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day to date.

Two others infected died yesterday and the Department of Health announced that two others had died as a result of the virus on Monday.

It was announced today that Northern schools were to be closed for two weeks from next Monday as part of the new restrictions being introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 north.

From this Friday the restaurants and pubs will be closed except for takeaway service. The restrictions will last for four weeks.

Fast food and other restaurants will have to close at 11pm. Off-license stores and supermarkets will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 8pm.

Indoor and contact sports other than top class sports will be banned. Hairdressers and beauty salons will not be allowed to open.

Announcing the new restrictions, Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said the number of people being hospitalized was rising and that it was “a matter of great concern” that restrictions had to be introduced to address it. as a matter of urgency ”.

68,358 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 23,115 cases north of the border and 45,243 cases south of the border.

2,437 people who have contracted the disease have died since the start of the pandemic, 602 people in the north and 1,835 in the south.