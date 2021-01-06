The largest number of cases of crown virus yet announced, with over 200,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The average fortnightly rate of the disease has gone up to 819.1 cases per 100,000 people and the rate is over 1,000 in Donegal

The Department of Health has announced 7,836 new cases of the crown virus, the highest number of cases reported on any day since the start of the pandemic.

Another 17 people who died of the coronavirus have died

This means that over 200,000 people in Ireland have been confirmed to have contracted the virus – 121,154 people south of the border and 83,236 people north.

According to the latest figures from the southern Department of Health the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has gone from 840 yesterday to 954 today. 88 of them are in an intensive care unit.

The Northern Department of Health confirmed 1,378 new cases of the disease earlier in the afternoon.

A further 13 people who had contracted the coronary virus were pronounced dead.

There are 592 Covid-19 patients in Northern hospitals and 44 of them in an intensive care unit. 102% of Northern hospital beds were full today.

With Leaving Certificate students on this side of the border attending school three days a week and the Department claiming that the state examinations will be held this year, the state examinations north of the border have been canceled. GCSE, AS and A-Level examinations will not be passed this year. Schools in the north will not open until after a mid – term break in mid – February at the earliest. Special schools and childcare centers will be open.

The EU has given its blessing to the second Covid-19 vaccine

The exams take place in January, May and June but were canceled today due to the health crisis due to Peter Weir, Executive Minister for Education.

The pandemic has killed 3,696 people in Ireland to date, 2,299 south of the border and 1,397 north.

To date, 204,390 cases have been confirmed in Ireland, 121,154 cases in the south and 83,236 in the north.

Today ‘s 1,373 cases involved Cork, 340 in Meath, 235 in Kerry and 231 in Donegal.

There were 186 new cases in Waterford, 178 cases in Galway and 121 cases in Mayo.

2,263 of the 7,836 new cases today involved Dublin.

The average fortnightly rate of the disease has gone up to 819.1 cases per 100,000 people in the country.

The rate in Donegal has gone above 1,000 – the current rate in the county is 1,052.8.

The rate is 815.9 in Cork, 808.4 in Mayo and 759.8 in Meath. The rate is 721.7 in Kerry, 631.8 in Waterford and 508.6 in Galway.

The Government has announced further restrictions to curb the latest outbreak of the crown virus.

Under the new restrictions the schools will be closed until 1 February, with the exception of the Leaving Certificate classes which will be attended by the school three days a week so that, it is said, it will be possible to run the Leaving Certificate examination in the traditional way this year. The Taoiseach said the schools were always safe.

“While all the scientific and public health evidence shows that schools are safe, the spread of the virus is now so rapid that we need to prevent as many people as possible from traveling back and forth,” said Micheál Martin.

All construction sites will be closed on Friday evenings except those in need of essential work, or builders working on essential social housing, schools, or public works. A detailed list of ongoing construction proposals will be provided. Developments that are nearing completion will be allowed, it said.

Unnecessary shops will not be allowed to continue with the previous ‘click and collect’ system and only home delivery will be allowed. With regard to takeaway services, the Taoiseach said it was “time to” forget the takeaway pints “.

The Government subcommittee of the Covid-19 accepted the recommendations yesterday and the Government gave them their blessing in the evening. These restrictions will be in place until the end of January but it is unfortunate that the crisis will be eased by some and it is expected that some of them will be extended until at least mid – February.

The restrictions on schools and the construction industry will be reviewed on 31 January and it is hoped that the restrictions will be eased in the coming months as the most vulnerable have received the needle against the virus.

The strong message from the Government that matters are now more urgent than ever since the onset of the pandemic and the new type of Covid-19 is much more contagious in 25% of the samples tested.