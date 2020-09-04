The Last Campfire Review: Hello Games after No Man’s Sky

A few days ago, on tiptoe, it was released on the stores The Last Campfire, the new title of Hello Games, the Guildford software house behind the creation of No Man’s Sky which, after a rather troubled debut, has worked hard to give new luster to its name (recovered, in this regard, our review of No Man’s Sky Beyond). Unlike what they did with the space adventure, the group captained by Sean Murray kept a low profile for this new adventure, born from a fraction of the already tiny team of developers who wanted to give shape to an idea that has been sidelined for too long. . The result, however, although solid from a technical point of view, it lacks that genuine creative twist that distinguished Hello Games in 2016, when it decided to put an entire universe on the disc.

Riminescences of a genus

A little Hob, a little Journey, The Last Campfire is the story of a little creature called Ember, personification of a hope, which loses its way and ends in a world between worlds, a limbo in which others like her get lost overwhelmed and drawn into the darkness by the dramas of existence. On her journey back, Ember helps these lost hopes, rekindling in them that dormant spark that marks the most tenacious of virtues.

Hope and the investigation of existential motions are the leitmotiv that runs through this little adventure made of environmental puzzles and labyrinthine maps.

The problem is that in the overall experience similar themes do not get the hoped-for space, losing effectiveness under the weight of the same elements that should emphasize them. The narrative voice, for example, catchy but intrusive, disturbs moments that would have been far more powerful if they had been immersed in silence.

In short, Ember gets lost like the little creatures he is supposed to help. Everything that would mean is flattened against the background of a puzzle-game unable, in our opinion, to exploit its full conceptual potential.

On two parallel floors

Likewise, the puzzles, however ingenious and well-structured, lack that evocative and bewitching air that made Journey a unique interactive experience. In The Last Campfire, environmental puzzles reconnect worlds and unfold them before our eyes with great skill, although these are the result of a level design that is too detached from the narrative context it hosts. If taken individually, the elements that make up the title of Hello Games are made properly, but overall the choral result seemed disconnected and weak.

If on the one hand the gameplay flows smoothly, thanks to a well-calibrated game rhythm, on the other hand it fails to adequately convey the motivations and importance of the gestures we will make. It will not be enough the lanthorn, a sort of oliphant capable of moving stairs and platforms with his melodies, to distract you from seeking value and meaning in the actions of this essential experience. Gameplay and narration are therefore found to work on two parallel levels, with contact opportunities not sufficient to bring out The Last Campfire compared to its congeners. A real shame because in the intentions and in the concept, the work of Hello Games is a title that could work very well: the labyrinthine paths and the tortuous levels of the puzzles would like to reflect in some way the complexity of the feelings, but the portrait that comes from it it is partial and superficial. Not even the most scenographic sequences of the story are not effective enough, where the entry on the scene of huge and colorful extras seems to want to ignite a sense of wonder that for effort to pluck the right strings.

Flawless execution but …

What is most perplexing about The Last Campfire is that , pad in hand, everything works fine for the offer that the title proposes. Its 3 hours of play, which become 5-6 if you dedicate yourself to recovering all the collectibles and saving optional creatures called Forlorn, are worth the unassailable price of 14.99 euros. The fairytale and colorful style goes well with the kind of experience that Hello Games has created with The Last Campfire, and the melodies of its soundtrack confirm the artistic sensibility of the team.

The pages of the Traveler’s Diary they are cleverly hidden behind secret doors, invisible paths and seemingly unreachable heights, and represent a pleasant as well as ephemeral pastime. The act of collecting them, however, is not an end in itself, since, if all together, these pages will compose a narrative framework complementary to that of the events of Ember.

Saving the optional Forlorns is perhaps the only truly engaging action in the story, since it is up to us to decide whether to leave them behind, thus abandoning all hope, or to help them all to give meaning to the role and therefore to the existence of Ember. Yet, in relation to its congeners, The Last Campfire struggles to emerge: we have already mentioned Journey by Jenova Chen and Hob, swan song by Runic Games, but also think of RiME by Tequila Works, the exceptional Inside and Limbo by Playdead or at most recent GRIS by Nomada Studios, all experiences that have been able to enhance their stories through distinctive mechanics and artistic directions.

The Last Campfire is not unbalanced, is not wrong and does not excel. However noble the idea of ​​contributing to the genre is, it would have been better to take all the time to find a better balance between the components of the offer, giving full force to a basic message that transpires but does not leave its mark.