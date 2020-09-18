The latest beta of WhatsApp brings with it 138 new emojis

The new WhatsApp beta update released in the Google Play Beta Program, or version 2.20.197.6, has brought with it lots of new emojis for use in chat. Although the number is inflated by the presence of multiple variants of the same emoji, in total they will be 138.

The new emojis focus mainly on crafts: among them in fact there are astronauts, firefighters, doctors, scientists, welders, cooks, farmers, policemen, painters, teachers and much more. Others instead represent blind or disabled people, including two emojis of little men sitting in a wheelchair. Finally, four other emojis simply have different hairstyles. The variants differ in the color of the little man’s skin.

This update is available for all those who are subscribed to the beta of WhatsApp, but it will surely arrive shortly also for users who use the basic application. If you are registered for the beta but do not see the update available, reload the Google Play Store in the next few hours.

Other previous beta updates have brought very interesting features like the multi-device support which allows you to use the same account on four different devices; the ability to silence group notifications forever; or again, integration with Facebook Messenger and Instagram to create a unique messaging app from Facebook Inc.