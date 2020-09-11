Tech NewsWindows

The latest beta version of Teams allows integrating the GitHub account to facilitate communication between users

By Brian Adam
The latest beta version of Teams allows integrating the GitHub account to facilitate communication between users

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The latest beta version of Teams allows integrating the GitHub account to facilitate communication between users

Microsoft continues to exploit the investment that, back in 2018, led it to buy GitHub. For those who do not know how this platform works, we will say that it is a portal created to host the code of any developer’s applications. On this platform developers upload the code of their applications and tools and thus, in this way users can also collaborate with its development.

Now Microsoft is taking a further step by promoting the use of GitHub, but also of Teams, the tool of the American company aimed at facilitating teamwork, which has gained prominence as a result of the work that many users have had to do in House motivated forced by the pandemic. A move now for which Microsoft integrates GitHub with Teams.

Github and Microsoft Teams

Pull Request Opened

The objective of this integration is none other than to collaborate so that developers find it more useful to bring their applications to fruition. The integration of both platforms facilitates communication so that once the GitHub account is linked with the Teams account, different actions can be carried out within the latter.

Developers will have an easier time communicating with each other to correct possible bugs, listen to suggestions, comment on updates … The Teams application, which you can download from this link and which allows Github integration, is a public beta version, so it is not free to contain a bug.

“The GitHub integration for Microsoft Teams gives your teams complete visibility into your GitHub projects directly in Teams channels, where you generate ideas, classify issues, and collaborate with other teams to move projects forward.”

The steps to use GitHub in Teams They go through installing the GitHub preview app from the Microsoft Teams app store within the Teams app and then linking the GitHub and Teams accounts. For their part, Github users can subscribe and unsubscribe to not receive notifications from a developer as well as share activities with other users.

Teams, not to be confused with To-Do, is one of the applications that Microsoft takes care of with the most care. A good example we saw recently when Microsoft added the Lists function or how recently the number of participants in a video call was expanded. An application, Teams, with more than 75 million users

More information | GitHub
Via | MSPU

