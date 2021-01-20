The latest from Xiaomi: a camera that can take rear and front photos

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has obtained a new patent for one of its most pretentious smartphones in wide angle photography. The last one registered by this Chinese manufacturer took us to the Letsgodigital website, which has made a representation of it and has told us all the data how this futuristic smartphone would be, which for the moment remains in patent.

Xiaomi continues in their search for the perfect camera system, and their latest research only reveals the incessant research they are doing to find it. We tell you all the details of his latest system.

A camera that can take front and rear photos

Xiaomi does not stop registering new patents of all kinds. Today you have obtained a new patent showing a smartphone with a most peculiar camera. As reported by the LetsGoDigital technology portal, Xiaomi has decided to patent a new system for its next smartphones, with a retractable camera, which would carry more mechanical mechanisms than necessary for conventional use.

Xiaomi camera that can take rear and front photos LetsGoDigital

Xiaomi already has terminals such as the Mi 9T or the POCO F2 Pro on the market that use a system similar to this one, which is responsible for hiding the selfie camera. Now this new concept is intended to hide inside, both the selfie camera and the rear camera in the same module.

It achieves this through a more complex mechanism, consisting of two mechanical parts and several reflection mirrors. The retractable system could take front and back pictures (rear area). This complex system would have a complex mechanism that would considerably multiply the moving parts, This would only multiply its resistance, since like any mechanical system, it has a shorter useful life than a fixed system.

What he does tell us from LetsGoDigital is that since no other technology would be integrated into the back of this smartphone I could get better pictures in both directions since the investment would focus on a single quality photographic sensor.

In short, Xiaomi seems that continues in the search for the perfect camera system with which to compete from you to you with the great manufacturers. You just have to take a look at the many patents they have published in recent months, this only makes us think that very soon they could be able to present to the world the best camera technology ever seen on a smartphone or at least the most original.

