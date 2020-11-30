The latest to protect yourself from COVID-19 is Blanc, a haunting modular, customizable and complete mask that covers your entire face

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused markings to become part of our outfit when going out on the street, but in recent times concepts have appeared that take that protection to another level.

Proves it Blanc, a unique and haunting full face mask which is not only aimed at protecting you from COVID-19, but also hides all your features, turning the wearer into someone anonymous.

Perfect for going to buy bread without being recognized

We had already seen proposals such as the BioVYZR, a huge and cumbersome diving suit that at least did allow the person who was wearing it to see completely but what is proposed with Blanc is totally different.

A group of entrepreneurs, experts and designers have come together to create this mask that covers the user’s eyes, nose and mouth and also has HEPA filters approved by the FDA (the body that regulates drugs in the US) and that protects those who carry it from 99% of particles, including dust and aerosols.

The mask also includes a series of indicators that, depending on the color, allow the user to know if it is necessary to change the filters used when putting on the mask, which also stands out for that almost sci-fi design that prevents anyone from recognizing us.

Blanc is also modular: the front panel is interchangeable with various materials, colors and textures, and according to its creators Blanc adjusts to the anatomical characteristics of the face without problems and is easily positioned with these two vertical and symmetrical panels.

This product has been launched through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in which more than 100,000 euros have already been collected and which still has 48 days to finish.

The mask can be obtained for a price that starts at 62 euros in promotion, and the first units are expected to reach their buyers in March 2021. As always, We insist that there are no absolute certainties in crowdfunding campaigns, and the project could end up being delayed or canceled even obtaining the financing sought. It would not be the first time.