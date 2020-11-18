Tech NewsApps

The latest version of Google Chrome shows its icon adapted to macOS Big Sur, in addition to including other improvements

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Chrome Ícono En Macos Big Sur.jpg
Google Chrome Ícono En Macos Big Sur.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The latest version of Google Chrome shows its icon adapted to macOS Big Sur, in addition to including other improvements

Brian Adam - 0
Little by little, the compatibility of several apps is coming to macOS Big Sur and Google Chrome is not far behind with its latest...
Read more
Apps

How to transcribe and save all Zoom meetings

Brian Adam - 0
Users who pay a premium subscription to Zoom, the most widely used video calling app in the world, can save their meetings on the...
Read more
Tech News

5 best Malwarebytes alternatives for Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Antivirus represents one of the main barriers that we can establish to protect our data and privacy. This type of software...
Read more
Apps

This app for Android TV allows you to assign new functions to the keys on the remote control, even screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
In the current TV market we find different operating systems and one of them is Android TV. Together with Samsung's Tizen...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Little by little, the compatibility of several apps is coming to macOS Big Sur and Google Chrome is not far behind with its latest update. In question, has been updated to version 87.0.4280.66 and you can see a change in the icon in which a white background is added, as happens with the border of some native icons of the new macOS Big Sur.

An app that many want to test now with macOS Big Sur and the M1 chip

In addition to updating the icon with white background, new features and bug fixes are included. App performance is again improved by reducing CPU usage by limiting tabs. This new feature will improve system resources. Google promises that background tabs will no longer activate the CPU as often. Consequently, it offers better battery life on a Mac. Translated into own figures, Chrome consumes 5 times less CPU and improves battery life by up to one hour and 25 minutes.

Other improvements included are located at the beginning of the app and their loading. Google promises that Chrome will open up to 25% faster and web pages will launch up to 7% faster.

Google Chrome is the most used browser and the one that consumes the most resources

Finally, add a function in the address bar to delete Google Chrome history by typing “delete my history.” The option that will allow executing this action will appear immediately.

Personally, I have stopped using Google Chrome because it consumes a lot of Mac resources. Only with two or three tabs the fan is on top and the temperature rises to extreme levels. Instead I decided to use Mozilla Firefox, the experience has been positive but at times, the tabs do not have much stability.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How to transcribe and save all Zoom meetings

Brian Adam - 0
Users who pay a premium subscription to Zoom, the most widely used video calling app in the world, can save their meetings on the...
Read more
Tech News

5 best Malwarebytes alternatives for Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Antivirus represents one of the main barriers that we can establish to protect our data and privacy. This type of software...
Read more
Apps

This app for Android TV allows you to assign new functions to the keys on the remote control, even screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
In the current TV market we find different operating systems and one of them is Android TV. Together with Samsung's Tizen...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©