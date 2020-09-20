The launcher launcher has arrived: with this app you can choose the interface of your Android at any time

Tech NewsAppsLatest newsMobile

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The launcher launcher has arrived: with this app you can choose the interface of your Android at any timeDo you have several launchers on your Android and would you like to save yourself the trouble of going to the phone settings every time you want to switch between one or the other? Well No’me is the solution: This new app allows you to easily choose which is the default launcher, a simple functionality that can save you a lot of hassle.

The interface that comes by default in each Android is enough for a basic use, there are even times that manufacturers load their launcher so much that it is not necessary to install more applications. Now, since Android has infinite launchers, Why not try until you find the one that best suits your tastes? This is highly recommended, however often multiple interfaces come together on the same phone. And No’me is an app that aims to make life easier for those who have many launchers installed: the app allows you to choose which one to use at any time.

Manage your installed launchers and default interface

Administrator Launchers Don't Me Administration of installed launchers and details of the default interface

Perhaps it is not very common to have several launchers on the phone since the interface that the device has by default is usually enough and, at most, download another to have an alternative when configuring the desktops and application drawer. Moving between one or the other requires going to the settings and choosing the default ‘Home’, a process that can be more or less cumbersome depending on the brand. Hence the usefulness of No’me: it is very practical for those who use multiple launchers regularly.

No’me does not offer too many functions, nothing more than three: it allows you to manage the launchers that are installed, it analyzes the characteristics of the default interface and, what interests us most, allows you to exchange the use of each one by simply clicking on your selection. This avoids going to the Android settings since it is enough to launch the No’me setting and select another launcher other than the one that is working. Whether it’s the official phone or whatever you’ve installed.

To use the default setting to another interface it is recommended to download an add-on: ‘Launchers Quick Tile’. Once you have both apps installed, display the quick settings of your Android (the shortcuts that appear in the notification area) and edit your order to add No’me (it has the label of ‘Launchers’). Once you have it, you just have to click on the shortcut to pop out the dialog to choose default launchers. Select the one you want and you’re done.

Administrator Launchers No Me 2 Launcher change with quick setting

