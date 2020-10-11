Latest newsTop Stories

The law student gave birth during the exam

By Brian Adam
Gave birth during break after first paper, Photo: CNN
The Law Student Gave Birth During The Exam

A snake piercing the body of a prey with spear-like teeth

Brian Adam - 0
Nepal: One of the most terrifying snakes in the world is the unique snake called Kakri which penetrates inside its enemy and eats its...
Read more
Gave birth during break after first paper, Photo: CNN

Illinois: A pregnant woman who took a law exam in the United States gave birth to a healthy baby during an online paper.

According to the American Broadcasting Corporation, Brianna Hill, a student at Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois, had an idea that she would get pregnant between the exam papers, but she did not know that she had to give birth within 90 minutes of the paper. Can

“I was satisfied that the date of the exams is for the days when I will be 28 weeks pregnant but the date has changed due to the Corona epidemic and now the new date was when I was 38 weeks old,” Harinana Hill told the media. Were

The law student further said that four papers of 90 minutes were to be done in two consecutive days but during the first day of the paper the labor pains started but I completed this stage. After the break, the second paper was given under the supervision of the midwife and she immediately rushed to the hospital where the baby was born.

According to Harinana Hill, the next day was the papers I gave in my room at the hospital, during which time my husband, mother and nurses took care of the baby.

