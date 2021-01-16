The leakage of WhatsApp users to Signal has caused technical difficulties in the app

- Advertisement -

Last week there was a small earthquake around the messaging applications that was basically caused by the maneuver carried out by WhatsApp, which will force all its users to accept the terms of conditions, that in the case of not accepting it, will make them not have access to the application. This has sparked a movement that has led millions of users to seek an alternative.

Although it is too early to know what impact this diaspora will have on WhatsApp numbers, the truth is that one of the most benefited applications is Signal, which boasts of not collecting data from its users and protecting communication thanks to end-to-end encryption.

If you are having trouble sending messages in the app, it may be due to technical difficulties that the company says are affecting the application today.

Signal is having trouble due to its success these days

Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible.

In the past week, Signal reported a surge of new users to its app following a Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommendation and a new WhatsApp privacy policy that may have alienated users of the Facebook-owned messaging service and into the arms of more secure options like Signal and other competitors like Telegram.

There may not be a direct connection between the massive influx of new users and the interruption of service, but this does not guarantee that more people will be affected. We will keep an eye on this issue and update if Signal continues with this issue.