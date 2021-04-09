The Legend of the Tower of London Crows: Announce the End of the English Monarchy?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“There must be at least six ravens, otherwise both the Tower and the monarchy will fall”. So goes the legend of the crows of the Tower of London, deeply rooted in British culture for more than three centuries, a superstition that relates the presence of these winged beings with the stability of the English crown. Today we tell you more about her.

It is difficult to find the origin of this legend, but according to what is known from the records, the first time it was talked about was in the seventeenth century, when the then King Charles II of England ordered the death of crows that were interfering with the work of astronomical observer John Flamsteed – the Royal Observatory was located in the Tower of London.

His execution was impossible, as Carlos was warned of the legend and this, dismayed by the future of the crown, decreed that there should be at least six crows in the Tower to prevent any disaster.

The Origin of Crows: Oral Tradition or Invention of Tourism Marketing?

As we said, the origin of this legend is not very clear by historians due to its antiquity, however, some have tried to explain where the crows came from the tower. How did they get there?

Well American Boria Sax wrote in 2007 for Animals and Society that the ravens of the Tower of London are basically an “invented tradition” to “increase social cohesion, consecrate institutions or promote beliefs.”

Sax also found what would perhaps be the first visual reference to crows in an 1883 drawing by John O’Connor, in a collection at the Guildhall Bookstore.

To summarize the reasons why the image is important, Sax points out that the raven is located near what was the gallows of the executions where, among other characters in the story, Queen Anne Boleyn died. In fact, in the drawing you can see that the raven is in front of a poster that most likely says who was executed.

According to Sax, this historical document may be evidence that ravens were used to “dramatize numbers of executions” from the beginning. Now, how from there they went on to become the guardians of the crown, that is a mystery that is still unsolved.

Custodians of royal stability

It could be said that crows of the tower of london They are all guards of the future of the British kingdom and that is why they receive important care with experts who are at their disposal 24/7, who attend and feed them on a daily basis. The diet of these crows consists of about 170 grams of raw meat and cookies for birds soaked in blood, although they also usually consume an egg a week and a rabbit that they tear whole, with skin included.

Now you may wonder how it is possible to ensure that the birds remain in the tower without being caged, since their presence is so crucial. This is a special care exercised by the Ravenmaster or Master of the Ravens, which consists of holding one of their wings. Experts assure that it is a procedure that is not harmful, it does not even incapacitate them to fly, only that, by adding weight to one of their wings, it guarantees that they do not stray too far.

Seven crows that are now six: an escape that worried the superstitious

In 2020, the Tower of London had seven crows: Jubilee, Harris, Gripp, Rocky, Erin, Poppy, and Merlina. The crows’ routine of caring was kept intact, they continued to breed young and were allowed to fly nearby. However, as 2020 was a different year for everyone, this stability was broken for a few moments.

By Christmas 2020, the raven keepers realized that when they brought the birds to bedtime, one of them was missing. Merlina had not returned from her walk and immediately the alarms went off. The legend returned to the collective imagination.

A few weeks passed, and in January 2021 the news was confirmed that they presumed with great confidence that Merlina had passed away. And although there are young of these crows to replace the absence of some of them, it was inevitable to take this loss as a bad omen for the crown.

In fact, a month later, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, fell seriously ill in February this year with a suspected infection. Today, April 9, the news transpired that, after returning home, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, died at the age of 99. This has raised a great number of doubts about what is coming next for the British crown.

The inevitable question: What is next for the monarchy?

With the death of Prince Philip, it is inevitable that the world wonders, and even anticipates, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarch who has lasted the longest as leader of the Crown. For years, people have wondered what the line of succession of the House of Windsor will be like, especially when especially the heirs to the throne have been plagued with great controversies that have challenged the good customs that British royalty defends so much.

If you ever wonder how to proceed in the face of the possible death of Queen Elizabeth II, in TekCrispy we have talked about the London Bridge is Down code, which announces the death of the monarch and marks the beginning of a very interesting protocol.

Between honor and duty: the future of the crown (and what it has to do with the ravens of the Tower of London)

Beyond the superstitions, traditions and codes of honor that royalty has historically adhered to, monarchies are somewhat obsolete forms of government that have evidently had to reinvent themselves over time. The English monarchy, one of the longest-lasting, will also have to consider changes if it wants to remain active for years.

At the end of it all, the legends and prophecies do not have a single interpretation, much less literal, so the death of Philip of Edinburgh may be an isolated event of the escape / death of Merlina, one of the crows from the Tower of London . But if you want to take it as an omen, that it is not bad but rather of change and new beginnings to another stage of the monarchy in which, hopefully, there is more coherence with current times.

What do you think, the legend of the ravens of the Tower of London is real or is it an invented superstition?

.