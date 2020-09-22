The length of day and night is equal … Autumn will start from this evening

Karachi: Today, September 22, 2020, not only is the length of day and night equal, but autumn will also begin in the northern hemisphere at 6:30 pm, Pakistan Standard Time. This happens every year and this occasion is called “Autumnal Equinox”. At the same time, however, spring will begin in the southern hemisphere.

Remember that our planet Earth is tilted 23.45 degrees on its axis due to which there are four seasons in the whole year ie cold, summer, autumn and spring. Due to this inclination, the weather in the northern hemisphere is the exact opposite of the weather in the southern hemisphere.

From the point of view of astronomy, the seasons change every year in four stages:

First: Vernal Equinox, also called the “beginning of spring” from an astronomical point of view. On this day night and day are equal in length. This year, the occasion came on March 20 at 8:49 a.m. Pakistan time.

Second: The Summer Solstice, which is said to be the starting point of spring on Earth. It is the longest day of the year and the shortest night. The occasion came at 4:43 a.m. on June 21 this year.

Third: Autumnal Equinox, meaning “the beginning of autumn”, the details of which are described at the beginning of this story.

Fourth: Winter Solstice, when the longest night of the year and the shortest day. In astronomy, this time is also called the beginning of winter. This year’s Winter Revolution will take place on December 21 at 3:01 pm PST.

For further interest of the readers, it should be mentioned that “moderation” is the occasion when the sun passes through the celestial equator, while “revolution” is the occasion when the sun moves on its annual path (the way of the sun). While doing so, the sky goes the farthest distance from the equator.

As mentioned earlier, the weather in the northern hemisphere is the opposite of what it is in the southern hemisphere. (That is why in the month of January, when it is getting cold in Pakistan and other northern countries, it is very hot in Australia and New Zealand.)

In view of this, they are now called “March Moderation, June Revolution, September Moderation and December Revolution” respectively.