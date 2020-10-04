EntertainmentTech NewsGamingLatest newsMobile

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrives in Market

By Abraham
Versions And Price
Abraham

Lenovo has just made the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel official , the brand’s first gamer smartphone . Like all mobile gamer, it is a very striking proposal at the design level , with a camera that is hidden in the right frame, optimized for horizontal use and with a hardware to match, vitaminized with the Snapdragon 865+ .

This new gamer mobile can be purchased from today on the Lenovo website for 999.99 euros in its 16/512 GB version . Regarding shipments, they will begin to be made from October 15. The cheapest option will be the 12/256 GB version, which will cost 899 euros.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price and availability

As we have advanced, the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel can now be purchased on the Lenovo website for 999.99 euros . This is the price set for its 16/512 GB version , in blue or red. If we want a cheaper version , Lenovo indicates that, throughout the month of October, the 12/256 GB version will arrive, 100 euros cheaper

During the launch we will be able to buy the device together with some noise-canceling headphones or a Lenovo Smart Clock, all for the same price

The thing is not here, and is that Lenovo takes advantage of the product launch to include in the Legion Phone Duel pack a Lenovo Smart Clock or noise-canceling headphones for the same 999.99 euros using the “LEGIONEARLYBIRD” coupon.

Lenovo’s phone is a real beast

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a 6.6-inch monster with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Its Snapdragon 865+ is accompanied by 512 + 12 GB and its battery is 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 90W , the most fast from the market. According to the company, the 5,000mAh is charged in just 30 minutes, through a charging system that requires two Type-C cables at the same time.

Lenovo Gaming Legion Duel Phone Hero

The camera is 64 MP with a wide angle of 16, while the selfie comes at the hands of a 20 megapixel side camera . A different device corner by corner that, despite having a high price, has the most ambitious specifications for the moment in Android.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel datasheet

LENOVO LEGION PHONE DUEL
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 169.17 x 78.48 x 9.9 mm
239 grams
SCREEN 6.65-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
144 Hz
PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865+
GPU Adreno 650
RAM 12/16 GB LPDDR5
INTERNAL STORAGE 256/512 GB UFS 3.0
REAR CAMERA 64 MP f / 1.89
16 MP wide angle f / 2.2, 120 °
FRONT CAMERA 20 MP f / 2.2, 81.7 °
Side Pop-up
DRUMS 5,000 mAh
90W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEM Android with Legion OS
CONNECTIVITY 5G
WiFi 6
NFC
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
2 x USB type C
OTHERS Rear RGB
Liquid cooling
PRICE From From 899 euros

