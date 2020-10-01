MobileAndroidTech News

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

By Brian Adam






Star Wars Squadrons Review: Fiery battles in deep space

EA presents Star Wars Squadrons, a highly multiplayer-oriented Star Wars experience. Are you ready to do battle in space? Born as a "passion project"...
WhatsApp already allows groups to be silenced forever in its new beta version

WaBetainfo informs about the new beta of WhatsApp, version 2.20.201.10. Relevance in this version comes from the silence of notifications.
Crash Bandicoot 4, Análisis. Celebración plataformera

Un choque entre el pasado y futuro donde prácticamente todo confluye de maravilla. Un ejercicio de valentía con altos y bajos que, en la...
The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel arrives in Spain: these are its price and availability

Lenovo has just made the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel official in Spain, the brand’s first gamer smartphone. Like all mobile gamer, It is a very striking proposal at the design level, with a camera that is hidden in the right frame, optimized for horizontal use and with a hardware to match, vitaminized with the Snapdragon 865+.

This new mobile gamer can be purchased from today on the Lenovo website for 999.99 euros in its 16/512 GB version. Regarding shipments, they will begin to be made from October 15. The cheapest option will be the 12/256 GB version, which will cost 899 euros.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price and availability

Versions And Price

As we have anticipated, the new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel can now be purchased on the Lenovo website for 999.99 euros. This is the price set for your 16/512 GB version, in blue or red colors. If we want a cheaper version, Lenovo indicates that, throughout the month of October, the 12/256 GB version will arrive, 100 euros cheaper

During the launch we can buy the device together with headphones with noise cancellation or a Lenovo Smart Clock, all for the same price

The thing does not end here, and it is that Lenovo takes advantage of the product launch to include in the Legion Phone Duel pack a Lenovo Smart Clock or noise canceling headphones for the same 999.99 euros using the coupon “LEGIONEARLYBIRD”.

Lenovo’s phone is a real beast

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is a 6.6-inch monster with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Its Snapdragon 865+ is accompanied by 512 + 12 GB and its battery is 5,000mAh with a fast charge of 90W, the fastest on the market. According to the company, the 5,000mAh is charged in just 30 minutes, through a charging system that requires two Type-C cables at the same time.

Lenovo Gaming Legion Duel Phone Hero

The camera is 64 MP with a wide angle of 16, while the selfie comes at the hands of a 20 megapixel side camera. A different device corner by corner that, despite having a high price, has the most ambitious specifications for the moment in Android.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel datasheet

LENOVO LEGION PHONE DUEL

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

169.17 x 78.48 x 9.9 mm
239 grams

SCREEN

6.65-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
144 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 865+
GPU Adreno 650

RAM

12/16 GB LPDDR5

INTERNAL STORAGE

256/512 GB UFS 3.0

REAR CAMERA

64 MP f / 1.89
16 MP wide angle f / 2.2, 120 °

FRONT CAMERA

20 MP f / 2.2, 81.7 °
Side pop-up

DRUMS

5,000 mAh
90W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android with Legion OS

CONNECTIVITY

5G
WiFi 6
NFC
Bluetooth 5.0
Gps
2 x USB type C

OTHERS

Rear RGB
Liquid refrigeration

PRICE

From From 899 euros

