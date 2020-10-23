The LG Q52 is completely leaked before its presentation showing mid-range specifications

LG has a new phone in the oven, one from its Q family, indicating that it will travel straight into its budget mid-line. Although looking at the leaked specifications, there is no longer any doubt that the future LG Q52 The Korean manufacturer will be a phone that will be placed in the lower-middle power range of the market.

Among other things, because the brain is a Helio P35 and we already have enough experience with it to know what performance this processor is capable of displaying. But in addition, the estimated sale price for this LG Q52 is between 300,000 and 400,000 won. That is to say, between 225 and 300 euros to the current change. Let’s see what has been leaked.

An inexpensive midline bordering on the entry range

The leak tells that the future LG Q52 of the South Koreans will arrive with a screen 6.6 inch LCD whose resolution will be HD +, at 1,600 x 720. We will therefore have a 20: 9 ratio and the panel will be perforated as can be seen in the filtered images. In the perforation, located in the central part, the 13-megapixel front camera will be placed.

The brain will be the aforementioned Helio P35 from MediaTek supported by a single version of RAM, 4GB, and a single version of internal storage, 64GB. We will have microSD to expand, yes, and an internal and non-removable battery of 4,000 mAh for which there will be no fast or wireless charging.

In the photographic section, in addition to the front 13 megapixels we will have four cameras on the back. 48 megapixels f / 1.8 for the first, 5 megapixels for super wide angle, 2 megapixels for macro photography and another 2 megapixels for taking depth readings.

The future LG Q52 will hit the market running Android 10 for its entrails and the estimated price, as we said before, is between 225 and 300 euros, we will know it at the time of its presentation. Of course, we already know their colors: white and red, to choose.

