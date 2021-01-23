The Lg Rollable Foldable Smartphone May Not Hit The Market

- Advertisement -

After the launch of the innovative LG Wing smartphone, which also arrived in Italy at the end of October, LG seemed to be projected towards the new Explorer Project range to provide very special high-level devices. The next LG Rollable model, however, according to recent reports it might not even hit the market.

The folding smartphone of the South Korean company has already been presented with a teaser during CES 2021 but, in light of the recent rumors regarding the sale of the smartphone division, the probability of seeing it arrive in stores is becoming increasingly remote.

As reported by the national media The Korea Herald, LG recently said that it has not stopped working on LG Rollable but also that its launch is still in the planning stage and the company would be “open to every possibility”, ergo also to the possible abandonment of this very particular plan. LG Rollable, in fact, could become the first smartphone with an extendable screen rather than foldable, capable of going from typical phone size to a tablet size. TCL would also be working on a similar technology, so the challenge would still seem to be on.

PhoneArena, however, would contact LG Electronics for one statement regarding these relationships, obtaining this press release: “LG Electronics’ management is committed to making whatever decisions are necessary to solve the challenges of the mobile business in 2021. To date, nothing has been finalized”. In short, all fans interested in LG Rollable will be able to remain optimistic about the future of the device. In any case, since these are indiscretions, we invite you to take them with a grain of salt pending official updates.

Also during CES 2021, LG announced the smallest OLED panel on the market for TVs, with a 42-inch diagonal.