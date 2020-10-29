The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability

The LG Wing is one of the most daring mid-range phones on the market. Is about a proposal with a double rotating screen, so that we can combine both to use the phone in a completely different way.
LG Wing price and availability
The LG Wing officially arrives in Spain for 1,099 euros. This price includes a 49-inch Smart TV, a curious gift for buyers of this model. The terminal will be available next November 1 on the LG website and authorized dealers.
A mobile different from everything seen before
The LG Wing hits the market with a high-end price and a mid-range heart. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, accompanied by 128 GB of internal memory and a 4,000mAh battery. But the key point of this terminal it’s your rotating screen.
It combines a 6.8-inch main screen system with Full HD + resolution and P-OLED technology with a 3.9-inch secondary panel, also OLED. The phone has several combined modes to use the cross-shaped displays, and the software has been optimized to take advantage of it.
At the photographic level it has a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilizer, 13 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixels for ultra wide angle. The camera has gimbal-like controls from the secondary screen, and the front camera is pop-up.
LG Wing data sheet
|
LG Wing
|
Screens
|
Main: 6.8 “20.5: 9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 px / 395 dpi)
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
Storage
|
128/256 GB (up to 2 TB with microSD)
|
Drums
|
4,000 mAh + wireless charging
|
Operating system
|
Android 10 + LG UX
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)
|
Dimensions and weight
|
169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm
|
Rear cameras
|
64MP OIS (f / 1.8 / 78 ° / 0.8 µm)
|
Frontal camera
|
32 MP (f / 1.9 / 79.6 ° / 0.8 µm)
|
Others
|
Gimbal Motion, front pop-up camera, screen reader, IP54, Quick Charge ™ 4.0 +, MIL-STD 810G
|
Price
|
1,099 euros