MobileAndroidTech News

The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability

By Brian Adam
0
8
The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability
The Lg Wing Arrives In Spain With A Television As

Must Read

Apps

How to know if your Samsung Galaxy works correctly with the ‘Interactive checks’

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to know if all the components that your Samsung Galaxy brings work as they should? Well, it is...
Read more
Gaming

Asus TUF RTX 3070 Gaming OC Review: goodbye to the heat

Brian Adam - 0
The RTX 3070 produced by Asus takes the temperatures to even lower levels than the Founders Edition, thanks to an effective dissipation system. The...
Read more
Android

The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
The LG Wing is one of the most daring mid-range phones on the market. Is about a proposal with a double...
Read more
Mobile

Realme C15: more power reaches one of the cheapest models on the market

Brian Adam - 0
Realme is aware that it has found a vein with some of its ranges and proof of this is that with ranges 7...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability

The LG Wing is one of the most daring mid-range phones on the market. Is about a proposal with a double rotating screen, so that we can combine both to use the phone in a completely different way.

The terminal has just landed in Spain. It does so with a price of 1,099 euros with a 49-inch television as a gift, being available for purchase this coming November 1.

LG Wing price and availability

Lg

The LG Wing officially arrives in Spain for 1,099 euros. This price includes a 49-inch Smart TV, a curious gift for buyers of this model. The terminal will be available next November 1 on the LG website and authorized dealers.

A mobile different from everything seen before

Wingg

The LG Wing hits the market with a high-end price and a mid-range heart. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, accompanied by 128 GB of internal memory and a 4,000mAh battery. But the key point of this terminal it’s your rotating screen.

The LG Wing is the mobile with a rotating screen. By laying the main panel horizontally, the sub panel can be used for various extra functions

It combines a 6.8-inch main screen system with Full HD + resolution and P-OLED technology with a 3.9-inch secondary panel, also OLED. The phone has several combined modes to use the cross-shaped displays, and the software has been optimized to take advantage of it.

At the photographic level it has a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilizer, 13 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixels for ultra wide angle. The camera has gimbal-like controls from the secondary screen, and the front camera is pop-up.

LG Wing data sheet

LG Wing

Screens

Main: 6.8 “20.5: 9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 px / 395 dpi)
Secondary: 3.9 “1.15: 1 G-OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419 dpi)

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128/256 GB (up to 2 TB with microSD)

Drums

4,000 mAh + wireless charging

Operating system

Android 10 + LG UX

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Dimensions and weight

169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm
260 g

Rear cameras

64MP OIS (f / 1.8 / 78 ° / 0.8 µm)
13 MP wide angle (f / 1.9 / 117 ° / 1 µm)
12 MP ultra wide angle (f / 2.2 / 120 ° / 1.4 µm)

Frontal camera

32 MP (f / 1.9 / 79.6 ° / 0.8 µm)

Others

Gimbal Motion, front pop-up camera, screen reader, IP54, Quick Charge ™ 4.0 +, MIL-STD 810G

Price

1,099 euros

Related Articles

Apps

How to know if your Samsung Galaxy works correctly with the ‘Interactive checks’

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to know if all the components that your Samsung Galaxy brings work as they should? Well, it is...
Read more
Mobile

Realme C15: more power reaches one of the cheapest models on the market

Brian Adam - 0
Realme is aware that it has found a vein with some of its ranges and proof of this is that with ranges 7...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi prepares an even cheaper version of its most successful smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
We all already know Xiaomi's attempts to bring high-quality smartwatches to the market at a price that is not exactly Apple. More than...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©