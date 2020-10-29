The LG Wing arrives in Spain with a television as a gift: these are its price and availability

The LG Wing is one of the most daring mid-range phones on the market. Is about a proposal with a double rotating screen, so that we can combine both to use the phone in a completely different way.

The terminal has just landed in Spain. It does so with a price of 1,099 euros with a 49-inch television as a gift, being available for purchase this coming November 1.



LG Wing price and availability

The LG Wing officially arrives in Spain for 1,099 euros. This price includes a 49-inch Smart TV, a curious gift for buyers of this model. The terminal will be available next November 1 on the LG website and authorized dealers.

A mobile different from everything seen before

The LG Wing hits the market with a high-end price and a mid-range heart. Its processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, accompanied by 128 GB of internal memory and a 4,000mAh battery. But the key point of this terminal it’s your rotating screen.

The LG Wing is the mobile with a rotating screen. By laying the main panel horizontally, the sub panel can be used for various extra functions

It combines a 6.8-inch main screen system with Full HD + resolution and P-OLED technology with a 3.9-inch secondary panel, also OLED. The phone has several combined modes to use the cross-shaped displays, and the software has been optimized to take advantage of it.

At the photographic level it has a triple camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilizer, 13 megapixel wide angle and 12 megapixels for ultra wide angle. The camera has gimbal-like controls from the secondary screen, and the front camera is pop-up.

LG Wing data sheet