The LiDAR sensor could reach all iPhone 13 models

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple introduced the same LiDAR scanner to iPhones that initially debuted with the iPad Pro in 2020. However, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models bring this feature, while the other iPhone models 12 and iPhone 12 mini no. Now it looks like this could change with the new iPhone 13 series. This is based on a DigiTimes report in which the publication states that Apple is expected to use LiDAR scanners on all of its iPhones by 2021 With the inclusion of LiDAR in the series of iPhone 12 Pro, Apple has used technology to allow the phone to focus faster when taking photos in low light. It also allows a better detection of distances in Augmented Reality applications. Of course this is just a rumor but it makes a lot of sense. When it comes to new hardware, Apple usually limits it to its high-end models before it starts rolling out to the rest of the range.