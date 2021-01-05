MobileiphoneTech News

The LiDAR sensor could reach all iPhone 13 models

By Abraham
0
0
Analisis Iphone 12 Pro Max Teknofilo 37.jpg
Analisis Iphone 12 Pro Max Teknofilo 37.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple introduced the same LiDAR scanner to iPhones that initially debuted with the iPad Pro in 2020. However, only the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models bring this feature, while the other iPhone models 12 and iPhone 12 mini no. Now it looks like this could change with the new iPhone 13 series. This is based on a DigiTimes report in which the publication states that Apple is expected to use LiDAR scanners on all of its iPhones by 2021 With the inclusion of LiDAR in the series of iPhone 12 Pro, Apple has used technology to allow the phone to focus faster when taking photos in low light. It also allows a better detection of distances in Augmented Reality applications. Of course this is just a rumor but it makes a lot of sense. When it comes to new hardware, Apple usually limits it to its high-end models before it starts rolling out to the rest of the range.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480: A New 5G Chip for Affordable Smartphones

Abraham - 0
We are only a few days into 2021 and Qualcomm has already announced a new chipset, the Snapdragon 480. Due to its low numbering,...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi stops updating the Mi A3 to Android 11 after some devices crash

Brian Adam - 0
On December 31, we saw how the Xiaomi Mi A3 began to update on Android 11, with India being the first country...
Read more
Android

How to activate the MIUI 12 Lite mode: make your Xiaomi mobile easier to use

Brian Adam - 0
The latest revision of Xiaomi's custom cape introduced a reduced mode that improves the visibility of all elements on the screen. ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©