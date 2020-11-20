The life and work of Máirtín Uí Chadháin to be discussed at an online conference today

Everyone is welcome to listen to a series of talks being held at Trinity University as part of the great writer’s 50th anniversary events.

The life and work of the great Irish language author, Mairtín Ó Cadhain will be discussed at a one – day conference which will be held online today, Friday, 20 November.

The event, which is being organized as part of the 50th anniversary of the writer’s death, will be hosted by the Department of Irish and Celtic Languages ​​at Trinity College Dublin.

It will be discussed various themes and aspects of Ó Cadhain ‘s work during the talks which will be streamed live online.

Speakers include Professor and author Alan Titley, translated English versions of Ó Cadhain’s novels, Cré na Cille (The Dirty Dust) and Baking Waste, (The Dregs of the Day) and Radvan Markus, a well-known Czech who was awarded a major literary award for his Czech translation of Cré na Cille.

Various themes in Cadhnaigh’s work, Cré na Cille, which will be discussed at Radvan Markus, likes of love, social classes and conflict. The Titleist will discuss the various challenges involved in translating Cadhnaigh’s stories.

There will also be talks focusing on Cadhnaigh’s early work and the author’s unpublished work in various libraries and archives. Mícheál Briody and Caitlín Nic Íomhair will lead these talks. The themes of death and life will be discussed by Ian Ó Caoimh.

The will focus Dr Colm Ó Cuaig and Dr Charles Dillon from the Royal Irish Academy on the voluminous lexicographical work left Máirtín Ó Cadhain followed in their presentation.

Professor Ó Gaeilge, Máirín Nic Eoin, will give a talk entitled ‘An tOlc Bunaidh: Titim an Duine’ by ‘Professor of Irish, an archive and publishing project’, and Professor Máire will give a talk entitled Not Annracháin.

At 3.30pm, after all the talks, Professor and author Gearóid Denvir will launch a new book Ó Cadhain ‘s Composition edited by Mícheál Briody and Máirín Nic Eoin and published by Leabhar Breac.

It is said that everyone is welcome to listen to all the talks that will be streamed on the University website. here.

There is a program ‘Conference: Máirtín Ó Cadhain 2020 ‘ available here.