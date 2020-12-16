Tech NewsApps

The lightest and most battery-saving Instagram exists: you can now download Instagram Lite

By Brian Adam
0
0
The lightest and most battery-saving Instagram exists: you can now download Instagram Lite
The Lightest And Most Battery Saving Instagram Exists: You Can Now

Must Read

Apps

The lightest and most battery-saving Instagram exists: you can now download Instagram Lite

Brian Adam - 0
In addition to the 'normal' version for mobile phones, Instagram offers a reduced app for India that has been out of circulation...
Read more
Tech News

Astra launches a rocket into space for the first time

Brian Adam - 0
Via Bloomberg The aerospace company Astra has launched his first rocket to space. Although the machine did not properly reach orbit, the...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: so you can hide your phone number while using the application

Brian Adam - 0
There are times we want to chat on WhatsApp without anyone knowing our phone number. This option is not available in the Settings...
Read more
Apps

Support for RCS via Samsung Messaging begins to reach Galaxy phone users

Brian Adam - 0
It was there in 2018 when we heard for the first time about the alliance between Samsung and Google to natively bring...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The lightest and most battery-saving Instagram exists: you can now download Instagram Lite

In addition to the ‘normal’ version for mobile phones, Instagram offers a reduced app for India that has been out of circulation for a few months. You are now back on Google Play. And although it cannot be downloaded beyond India, it is worth installing Instagram as an APK if you are looking for one. clean experience, without artifice and even ad-free.

Few services were adding as much news to their platform as Facebook has done with Instagram, a whole barrage of news that they distorted the foundation of the platform: sharing photos. What if Stories, what if a store, what if the short videos of Reels, direct messaging … Instagram accumulates such a number of functions that its weight and energy expenditure are exaggerated. So do you need a much cleaner experience? Well, there is a solution: Instagram Lite.

Instagram Lite: the best of the platform in less than 2 MB

Instagram Lite

As we can read in XDA Developers, the application has returned to the Google Play Store in India with the cleanest experience. The safest thing is that you cannot download the application since it is geographically limited, but nothing prevents you from trying the APK. You could not ask for more for the 2 MB that the file weighs.

Instagram Lite offers maximum cleaning at the cost of reducing weight as much as possible. Basically the app embeds the mobile version maintaining the aesthetic of Instagram while eliminating private messaging, reels, the store and ads. The Lite version does maintain the wall of photos, it offers the option to upload content (to feed and as Story), maintains the Stories and the notification system. The interface is simple and recognizable, similar to ‘ordinary’ Instagram. Although without dark mode.

Instagram Lite

The latest version of Instagram Lite can be downloaded from pages like Apk Mirror. Its operation is somewhat slower than that offered by the full application. In return, it is much lighter and consumes fewer resources.

Instagram Lite

Instagram Lite

  • Developer: Instagram
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Social

Via | XDA Developers

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Astra launches a rocket into space for the first time

Brian Adam - 0
Via Bloomberg The aerospace company Astra has launched his first rocket to space. Although the machine did not properly reach orbit, the...
Read more
Tech News

WhatsApp: so you can hide your phone number while using the application

Brian Adam - 0
There are times we want to chat on WhatsApp without anyone knowing our phone number. This option is not available in the Settings...
Read more
Apps

Support for RCS via Samsung Messaging begins to reach Galaxy phone users

Brian Adam - 0
It was there in 2018 when we heard for the first time about the alliance between Samsung and Google to natively bring...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©