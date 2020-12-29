The love story of Armando Manzanero and Japan: how he achieved fame in that country thanks to “Adoro”

- Advertisement -

Armando Manzanero He was not only a figure of music throughout Latin America. The romanticism and talent of the Mexican composer were also appreciated by a country thousands of miles away: Japan.

A telenovela from that nation used the theme song I like, adapted to Japanese and that began to sound in Mexico in 1967.

Also Graciela Susana, the Argentine singer, made her version of the song popular in the early 70s.

Manzanero himself arrived in Japan for the first time in that decade, because after meeting some musicians from that country in Mexico he received an invitation to participate in the festival Yamaha.

It was the beginning of their romance, as the composer was amazed by the discipline and exquisiteness of Japan.

In fact, throughout his career he made around six tours of that country, which – in fact – he visited more than 20 times, as it was one of his favorite places to go sightseeing and enjoy with his family.

Yasushi Takase, the Japanese ambassador to Mexico, lHe added to the death of Manzanero and recalled one of the examples of the deep relationship between that country and the composer.

“My deepest condolences. The Master gave a concert to send a donation to the Japanese victims when we suffered a great earthquake in 2011“, Wrote the official in addition to naming” Contigolearned “, one of the most popular songs of the Mexican musician.

After the news of the composer’s death was announced, various music figures have expressed their condolences.

The singer MalumaFor example, he shared a clip on his Instagram account recalling the occasion when he met Manzanero.

The interpreter Ricky Martin also showed his regret. “Very sad with your departure. We are a king of music. Rest in peace teacher, “he wrote on Instagram to accompany a black and white image of the Mexican singer-songwriter.

He President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López ObradOr, he was also quite moved by the death.

“I have to regret a lot, because they are informing me of the death of Don Armando Manzanero, it is something very sad, Don Armando Manzanero, a great composer of the best in the country, also a sensitive man also in social matters,” he expressed in his morning conference on this Monday, December 28.

“We send our condolences to his family, friends, artists, and singer-songwriters for this regrettable loss for the artistic world and for Mexico. And I no longer want to continue with this press conference, it ends, we are just going to put it, if they have it .. Well, this is it and always remember it with affection, ”said the Mexican president before ending his conference with the song“ Adoro ”.

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, writer and wife of the president, joined the voices to mourn the death of the composer.

“Great Armando Manzanero! You fly with treble clef wings! Thanks for your stories, your notes and your lyrics! Rest in peace”, wrote on his Facebook account where he also published a photo with the author of topics such as I learned with you and Under the table.

