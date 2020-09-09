CommunityTech NewsReviews

The macabre story of the “Tower of Skulls”, a monument built with human skulls

By Brian Adam
The macabre story of the 'Tower of Skulls', a monument built with human skullsIt might seem like a construction created specifically for some horror movie or a location for some dark fantasy game, but the “Tower of Skulls” really exists. It is a stone monument, set with human skulls, which is found in Serbia and was built by soldiers of the Ottoman Empire after the battle of Čegar in 1809.

The Battle of Čegar, also known as the Battle of Kamenica, was a conflict that occurred during the first Serbian uprising in Smederevo Sanjak. In the battle Serbian revolutionaries and Ottoman forces clashed on the hill of Čegar, near the town of Niš. Before the clash, the revolutionaries built six large defensive positions, but were nevertheless overwhelmed thanks to the 20,000 men of Rumelia (the Ottoman Empire region of the southern Balkans) requested by the Ottomans.

The battle lasted a full day, with fierce hand-to-hand combat which resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides. The clash ended with the retreat of the revolutionaries to the city of Deligrad. As a warning to further revolutionaries in the region, the Ottomans collected the heads of the Serbian dead and peeled off the skin, were stuffed with straw and sent to the Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II to celebrate the victory.

The over 950 skulls were later returned to Niš and set in a 4.5 meter high tower on 14 rows. During the last years of Ottoman rule in the city, however, Governor Midhat Pasha would later order the removal of the skulls as the tower fueled resentment among the locals and no longer served as a means of discouraging revolution.

After the Ottoman withdrawal in 1878, the Serbian Royal Army searched the city for the missing skulls. The tower became a monument to the Serbian resistance and a chapel was built in 1892 around the structure, which now contains 58 of the skulls embedded in the tower walls. Today, the structure is regarded as a “Cultural Monument of Exceptional Importance”.

