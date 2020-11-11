Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsMobile

The MacBook Air has a few different function keys

By Abraham
0
12
Macbook Air Teclado.jpg
Macbook Air Teclado.jpg

Must Read

Corona Virus

What restrictions are there for Covid-19 in your city? A website takes you out of doubt

Brian Adam - 0
If we look back it is very possible that, except for the unfortunate news of the thousands of deaths that have occurred in our...
Read more
Apple

New MacBook Air: Apple’s most popular Mac gets a makeover with the M1 chip

Abraham - 0
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular Mac and the world's best-selling 13-inch laptop, so it was to be expected that this would be...
Read more
Health

Do you have an electric scooter? This is how the new DGT rules affect you

Brian Adam - 0
The Government through a decree law has agreed this Tuesday to establish new traffic regulations in its plan to lower the figures of accidents...
Read more
Apple

The MacBook Air has a few different function keys

Abraham - 0
Apple has modified the layout of the function keys on its new MacBook Air, changing the Launchpad and Keyboard Brightness keys to keys for...
Read more
Abraham

Apple has modified the layout of the function keys on its new MacBook Air, changing the Launchpad and Keyboard Brightness keys to keys for Dictation, Spotlight, and Do Not Disturb. This new function key arrangement has been discovered by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and is only present on the new MacBook Air. Apple today also unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip but this one has a touch bar. Removing the keys for adjusting the brightness of the keyboard means that users must go to the macOS Big Sur Control Center to adjust the keyboard backlight. The Launchpad can be activated relatively easily by bringing a thumb and three fingers together on the trackpad. The dedicated Spotlight key will make it easier for users to perform system-wide searches, while the Do Not Disturb and Dictation keys appear to be aimed at digital well-being, productivity, and accessibility. In addition to these key changes, Apple has also added the globe icon to the function key on both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Related Articles

Apple

New MacBook Air: Apple’s most popular Mac gets a makeover with the M1 chip

Abraham - 0
The MacBook Air is Apple's most popular Mac and the world's best-selling 13-inch laptop, so it was to be expected that this would be...
Read more
Apple

Apple introduces its revolutionary M1 chip for computers

Abraham - 0
At the Apple Developers Conference (WWDC) that took place a few months ago, Apple announced that its Macs will begin to carry a new...
Read more
Android

The Honor 10X Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
Honor flipped the X on the Honor X10, but kept it last in the Honor 10X Lite that came later. A few weeks later,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©