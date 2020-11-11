The MacBook Air has a few different function keys

Apple has modified the layout of the function keys on its new MacBook Air, changing the Launchpad and Keyboard Brightness keys to keys for Dictation, Spotlight, and Do Not Disturb. This new function key arrangement has been discovered by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and is only present on the new MacBook Air. Apple today also unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip but this one has a touch bar. Removing the keys for adjusting the brightness of the keyboard means that users must go to the macOS Big Sur Control Center to adjust the keyboard backlight. The Launchpad can be activated relatively easily by bringing a thumb and three fingers together on the trackpad. The dedicated Spotlight key will make it easier for users to perform system-wide searches, while the Do Not Disturb and Dictation keys appear to be aimed at digital well-being, productivity, and accessibility. In addition to these key changes, Apple has also added the globe icon to the function key on both the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.