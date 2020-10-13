The madness of the masses is bad for the economy

In the early days of confinement, a video was released in which a man said that he would choose any other option than sitting at home with his wife and children. It’s not a joke. Cramped work rooms at home and monotonous days add to work and other concerns as the pandemic drags on. Mental illness is not just a problem for therapists. It also has a huge impact on the world economy.

Health concerns, lockdowns and the like have significantly elevated mental health problems, according to the Commonwealth Fund. At the same time, it is more difficult to get the necessary help. The coronavirus has interrupted or stopped urgent psychological care in 93% of the world’s countries, says the WHO.

Even before the pandemic, mental, neurological and substance abuse disorders were costing the global economy between $ 2.5 trillion and $ 8.5 trillion annually, according to research cited by the World Bank. That is between 3% and 10% of the combined GDP of all countries. Problems in the workplace were contributing factors.

Working exposed to Covid or from home has caused additional stress for some people, along with increased financial uncertainty. It pays for employers to deal with the risks. In the United States, for example, the productivity of employees with depression is reduced by 35%, which generally contributes to losses of more than 200,000 million dollars a year for the American economy, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

American companies pay for it through medical costs, absenteeism and general discomfort at work. And if the situation worsens with Covid and working from home, it puts at risk a good part of the 1.1 trillion dollars of earnings estimated for this year in the companies of the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv. In America and around the world, downplaying mass madness is bad for the economy.

