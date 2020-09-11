EntertainmentMoviesTech NewsReviews

The Magic Square of the Sator quoted by Nolan in the film Tenet: what is it?

By Brian Adam
Anyone who has recently seen Tenet will surely have found themselves facing – probably without knowing it – the magic square of the Sator, consisting of five words: SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, ROTAS. These words form a sentence that remains identical when read from left to right and vice versa or from top to bottom and vice versa.

This inscription was the subject of frequent archaeological finds, in different places, but the meaning and the symbolic meaning of the “Magic Square” still remain obscure, despite the numerous hypotheses formulated by experts from all over the world. In Europe they have been found almost everywhere: Pompeii (where the oldest square was discovered, dating back to 79 AD), Rome, Siena, England, France, Spain, Hungary, Switzerland and many other countries.

The meaning of the words, although they are still “mysterious” has been more or less deciphered: the word sator would mean God (the creator), Tenet would mean “domina”, “rotas opera” means “the works of creation”, while arepo, a word probably coming from the Celtic language, simply means “plow”.

It may have been a way adopted by the early Christians to worship the religion forbidden by the Romans at the time. The two words “Tenet”, in fact, form a perfect cross. The anagram of the letters also forms the word “Pater Noster“crossed and placed between the letters A and O: the letters Alpha and Omega, words related to that written by St. John in the book of the apocalypse: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end, he who is, who was and who will be”.

Any hypothesis on this theory, however, fell apart in 1925 when archaeological excavations revealed a Magic Square of the Sator in 79 AD in Pompeii; since the spread of the Apocalypse in central Italy occurred in 120-150 AD

For this reason, in fact, the true meaning on the “Magic Square of the Sator” remains still mysterious and without an explanation currently consistent.

