“The man has already learned to respect”: the ironic message of Ricardo Salinas Pliego to Chumel Torres for commenting on his New Year’s Eve party

Chumel Torres and Ricardo Salinas Pliego shared their opinions on Twitter again, but now for the end of the year party organized by the owner of TV Azteca and in which several of the most important drivers of the company were invited, despite the various restrictions imposed to avoid more infections by COVID-19.

The pandemic is something that has not stopped Ricardo Salinas Pliego and this has been demonstrated on different occasions by attacking the different measures implemented by the government or holding meetings with more than 10 guests.

Although it is not the first party that the businessman organizes to say goodbye to 2020, it did draw attention that attended by many of the most important drivers who are grouped in their ranks, for which the presenters of Windowing, Joy Come, Facts, To the Extreme and several of the spaces DNA40.

After the event went viral, one of those who He decided to speak out against it was Chumel Torres, who from his Twitter account launched himself with the company who organized the party attended by Pati Chapoy, “El Capi” Pérez, Mónica Garza, Javier Alatorre, among others.

The host of El Pulso de la República reproved the performance of the Ajusco television station when promoting an event as crowded as it happened.

“Well, today TV Azteca made the biggest bear of the pandemic”, the driver wrote on his Twitter account.

The Mexican influencer’s comment soon caused a sensation, but it was noticed that a Twitter user involved the owner of the company in the discussion and he responded in a way that was not expected.

“What happened @RicardoBSalinas?”, commented the Internet user, which was soon replicated by the businessman: “If you notice, he no longer refers to me … the man has already learned to respect.”

Salinas Pliego’s comment soon monopolized the comments on the social network and it is that he recalled the conflicts that both characters had had through this same medium and that on the last occasion it was not very flattering.

Chumel shared a meme last week featuring “Mr. Waternoose ”, one of the villains of the film Monsters Inc, addressing Sulley: “Those necessary to save this company will die”, this response came before the concern of the arrival of the red traffic light (maximum alert of COVID infections).

With this image he sought to speak out against the controversial decisions that the businessman has made on not closing any of his companies in the midst of the pandemic and also on the constant end-of-year parties that he has held with several of his employees and without security measures: as a mask or holy distance.

Salinas Pliego did not remain silent and responded to Chumel. The clash was marked because the businessman questioned him for not emboldening him in his comment, even though it was for him.

“My dear @ChumelTorres, good afternoon … Tell me how can I help you? (Not with work right now), I see that he was overjoyed “Salinas Pliego wrote, to which Chumel reacted with a “No, nothing. All cool ”.

Chumel’s response was interpreted by his critics as a sign of his lack of courage to confront the businessman; however, he assured that behind his answer there was a “trolling” towards Salinas.

The businessman was also not satisfied with the youtuber’s comment and told him “Aha …. tell me, how is that trolling behind your comment?”

These have not been the only disagreements between both characters and is that in recent months Chumel and Salinas Pliego were involved in a discussion about the departure of Best Buy from Mexico.

