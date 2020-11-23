‘The Mandalorian’ comes to Google’s augmented reality in the form of an app

‘The Mandalorian’ is being one of the great successes of the year: the Mandalorian series accompanied by ‘baby Yoda’. Google wanted to get even more out of this series making an augmented reality app based on ‘The Mandalorian’, to offer an experience that revolves around it.

At the moment, the application is restricted to a few Android models, but Google explains that little by little it will reach more. We are going to tell you how the application works and what you will find when you install it, since it is always curious to see what Google achieves with augmented reality.

The ‘Mandalorian’ app comes to Google’s augmented reality

‘The Mandalorian’ AR Experience is the name of the new Google application, available for both the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and 5, as well as for another list of 5G mobiles. Google tells that it has already shown dinosaurs and all kinds of animals and characters in augmented reality, wanting to now give 5G mobiles an experience of ‘The Mandalorian’.

The app will allow you to recreate scenes from the series in augmented reality: you will relive the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ from your phone

This application has been developed together with Disney and Lucasfilm, to create hyper-detailed models and animations as realistic as possible. Using Google’s ARCore platform, they have created scenes that interact with our environment and respond to it. Through the phone camera we can see Mando in the middle of our house, on the street or anywhere we want.

The app is based on the scenes from the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’, so we will see Mando perform actions from that season and … yes, we can also see the ‘boy’ while we relive the scenes. For the moment, this is the list of compatible mobiles, which will be expanded in the future.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

LG G9

LG Velvet

LG K92

LG V60 ThinQ

LG Wing

Motorola Edge +

Motorola One 5G

Motorola Razr 5G

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OPPO Find X2

OPPO Reno 3

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 + 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Sharp Aquos Zero 5G

Sony Xperia 1 II

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro

The Mandalorian AR Experience Price: Free

Developer: Google LLC

To download: For Android on Google Play

Via | Google blog